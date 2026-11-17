Maharashtra: Around 34,000 Lower Court Employees To Begin Indefinite Strike Over Pay Parity Demand

The employees are seeking revised pay scales on a par with those received by Bombay High Court staff since 2006 | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 16, 2026: Around 34,000 employees of lower courts across Maharashtra will go on an indefinite strike from Tuesday, demanding revised pay scales at par with those of employees of the High Court, on the principle of equal pay for equal work.

The employees have been protesting since September 16, alleging that despite repeated representations, the state government has failed to act on their demand for pay parity with Bombay High Court employees, who have been receiving revised pay scales since 2006.

The Bombay High Court had forwarded a proposal seeking revised pay scales for subordinate court employees to the state government on January 31, 2025. However, no decision has been taken in the last 21 months, the employees' union has claimed.

Employees Intensify Pay Parity Agitation

As part of their agitation, employees wore black ribbons in September and October. Retired court employees also staged a one-day protest outside district collector offices.

A proposed mass casual leave agitation on November 5 was subsequently withdrawn due to technical concerns arising from a High Court circular.

Also Watch:

The unions, while seeking revised pay, have also highlighted the increasing workload, shortage of staff and duplication of manual and computerised work, which they say has added to employees' burden.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/