FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Fadnavis On Dia Mirza Video Row; Rupali Ganguly Moves HC Over AI Deepfakes'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. Thane Traffic Alert: Candlelight March Over Pradeep Purnekar Murder Today, Major Congestion Expected From Jambli Naka After 6 PM

Thane is likely to witness major traffic congestion on Tuesday evening as a candlelight march demanding justice for slain Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar proceeds from Jambli Naka to Anand Dighe Shaktisthal after 6 PM. (Read more...)

2. 'Not An Issue At My Level': Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis On Bombay HC's Order On Dia Mirza's Diwali Video; Says 'BMC Decided To Delete It'

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis dismissed the row over BMC's removal of Dia Mirza's Diwali awareness video, saying such issues were 'not at my level', according to the report. He said BMC, not the state government, decided to delete it. (Read more...)

3. Good News For Mumbaikars! BEST Adds 44 New AC Electric Buses To Fleet; Will Operate On 5 Routes Across City

The 12-metre-long buses will operate on five routes, improving connectivity across Mumbai and neighbouring areas. Supplied by Evey Trans Maharashtra Pvt. Ltd., the vehicles feature CCTV cameras, emergency panic buttons and tracking systems. The company's contribution to BEST's fleet has increased to 94 buses. (Read more...)

4. M3M Denies 'House Arrest' Allegations At Gurugram's Trump Towers, Says 'Lift Access Was Never Restricted'

In a statement, M3M India categorically denied restricting the movement of Suhag or his family, maintaining that the lifts remained operational and could be accessed from other floors. (Read more...)

5. Stock Market Today Sees A Massive Wealth-Building Rally On Dalal Street, Sensex Rockets 1,225 Points To 76,918 While Nifty Breaches 23,800 On Earnings Optimism And FMCG Buying

Sensex surged 1,225 points to 76,917.85, while Nifty closed above 23,800 as strong Q2 earnings, FMCG buying and improving investor sentiment powered Indian equities. (Read more...)

6. Delhi Fire Breaks Out At Vivek Vihar Residential Building, Elderly Couple Hospitalised After Inhaling Smoke

A fire broke out at a residential building in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar on November 3, leaving Anil Arora, 65, and his wife Bina Arora, 60, hospitalised after inhaling smoke. Four fire tenders responded to the blaze, which was confined to first-floor household articles. Both patients are stable, and the fire was extinguished by 9.45 am. (Read more...)

7. Video Shows Exact Moment Of Horror Collision That Led To CD Tenerife Striker Jesus De Miguel's Tragic Death At 30

CD Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel has tragically passed away at 30 following a serious collision with FC Andorra's goalkeeper during Monday's match. A video showing the exact moment of impact has surfaced online. The forward received emergency treatment on the pitch before being rushed to hospital. The match was abandoned following the frightening incident, leaving football in mourning. (Read more...)

8. '4 Baar Chain Pull Kiya': Woman Loses Jewellery Worth ₹2.5 Lakh, 25,000 Cash In First AC Train Theft At Lucknow; Questions Railway Security - VIDEO

A woman travelling with her child on the Anand Vihar Terminal-New Jalpaiguri Express allegedly lost jewellery worth Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 25,000 in cash after a theft inside her locked First AC coupe at Lucknow. She claimed pulling the emergency chain four times brought no assistance. Northern Railway tagged the RPF and GRP following her viral video. (Read more...)

9. Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Approaches Bombay HC Over Misuse Of AI-Generated Photos, Morphed Videos On Adult Websites

Rupali Ganguly approached the Bombay High Court over alleged violations of her personality rights. She has raised concerns about the unauthorised use of her photographs and videos, including AI-generated deepfakes and morphed clips allegedly appearing on adult websites. She has sought removal of objectionable content. (Read more...)

10. Hailey Bieber Goes Baroque In Gold, Megan Thee Stallion Shows Bold Cut-Outs At CFDA Fashion Awards 2026

The 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards brought red-carpet drama to New York’s American Museum of Natural History on November 2. Megan Thee Stallion wore a daring burgundy cutout dress, while Hailey Bieber and Rosé embraced gold. Lili Reinhart shimmered in MONSE, Demi Moore made denim couture, and Gracie Abrams chose a romantic black gown with a flowing cape. (Read more...)