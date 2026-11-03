Thane Traffic Alert: Candlelight March Over Pradeep Purnekar Murder Today, Major Congestion Expected From Jambli Naka After 6 PM |

Thane: Major traffic bottlenecks are anticipated across key parts of Thane city on Tuesday evening as citizens, party workers, and local residents gather for a large-scale candlelight march. Commuters traveling through central arterial routes during peak evening hours are advised to plan their journeys in advance or use alternative routes to avoid severe delays.

The protest march has been organized to demonstrate against the brutal murder of Pradeep Purnekar, the Manpada division chief of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction, and to demand strict action against those involved.

March Route and Timing

The rally will begin after 6:00 PM today, originating at the Anand Dighe Clock Tower at Jambli Naka and proceeding toward the late Anand Dighe 'Shaktisthal' memorial on Kharton Road.

Because the designated route passes through heavily traveled corridors used daily by thousands of motorists, local authorities expect significant congestion. While traffic has been slated for diversion onto secondary routes, heavy vehicular slowdowns remain highly likely throughout the evening.

Background on the Incident

The protest follows the September 29 assassination of Pradeep Purnekar, who was attacked inside his Manpada office around 9:30 PM. Five assailants reportedly entered the premises, fired shots from two guns, and attacked him with a chopper. Purnekar's family has directly accused sitting Shinde-faction corporator and former mayor Meenakshi Shinde, as well as her husband Rajendra Shinde, of involvement in the crime.

Over the past few days, Thane has witnessed series of agitations—including *rasta rokos* (road blockades), sit-ins outside police stations, and localized demonstrations—demanding immediate justice.