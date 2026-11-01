Pradeep Purnekar Murder: Slain Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader's Son Meets CM, Asks Why Ex-Thane Mayor Not Arrested

Ram Purnekar, son of slain Uddhav Sena leader Pradeep Purnekar, during a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in October. | File Photo

Mumbai: Ram Purnekar, the son of slain Shiv Sena (UBT) local leader Pradeep Purnekar, on Sunday reportedly met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the investigation into the murder.

Pradeep Purnekar was shot and stabbed to death at his office in Thane's Manpada area on September 29. Five persons have been arrested in the case till now.

CM's Assurance

During the closed-door meeting on Sunday, Chief Minister Fadnavis assured him that the government would not show any leniency towards those accused of carrying out the killing, Maharashtra Times reported.

On his part, Ram Purnekar asked Fadnavis why former Thane mayor Meenakshi Shinde and Rajendra Shinde had not been arrested in the case. Meenakshi Shinde on October 29 resigned as the Shiv Sena’s Thane District Women’s Wing (Mahila Aghadi) chief amid escalating political friction and mounting public scrutiny surrounding the high-profile Pradeep Purnekar murder case.

Allegations Against Meenakshi Shinde

Meenakshi Shinde, a close confidante of Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and her husband have been accused by the Purnekar family of having masterminded Purnekar's killing on September 29. The former Thane mayor has denied any link with the killing, and has maintained that she has been targeted due to her support for Eknath Shinde.

Ram Purnekar's Detention

On October 27, tensions had erupted in Thane when Ram Purnekar was detained by the police while attempting to launch a protest outside the residence of Eknath Shinde. Speaking to reporters at the time, he had accused the authorities of protecting political heavyweights.

Meanwhile, political parties across ideological lines in Thane have announced a massive, all-party joint demonstration scheduled for October 31 to demand justice for the Purnekar family and strict action against all masterminds behind the killing.