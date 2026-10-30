Thousands Hold Candlelight March In Manpada To Demand Justice For Slain Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Pradeep Purnekar |

Thane: Marking exactly one month since the brutal assassination of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Manpada division chief Pradeep Purnekar, thousands of local residents and political activists gathered for a massive candlelight demonstration last night. The peaceful procession marched through Manpada and neighboring localities to voice deep grief over the tragedy and demand swift, unsparing legal action against all perpetrators involved.

Residents From Manpada, Kolshet And Dhokali Join Procession

The late-evening demonstration drew widespread participation across the Ghodbunder Road belt, uniting citizens from Manpada, Manormanagar, Azadnagar, Kolshet, and Dhokali. Participants carried flickering candles through the streets, turning the march into a poignant public display of anger and loss that visibly moved many onlookers to tears.

The memorial comes in the backdrop of a high-stakes murder investigation that has gripped the city since September 29, when Purnekar was shot and stabbed inside his office. While a Special Investigation Team (SIT) setup by the Thane Police has arrested five suspects—including hitmen apprehended in Uttar Pradesh—the victim’s family and party supporters contend that the true masterminds have yet to be held accountable.

Tensions in the region remain elevated, underscored by recent road blockades and public protests led by Purnekar’s family members, who have alleged political pressure on law enforcement. By marching en masse, the local community reiterated its demand for a transparent investigation, urging authorities to trace the broader conspiracy behind the murder and deliver complete justice.

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