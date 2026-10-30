Mumbai: Golden Jackal Found Dead Near Airoli Bridge, Suspected To Have Been Killed In Road Accident

The Airoli Mulund Bridge. | Kshailesh04/Wikimedia Commons

An Indian golden jackal, a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act, was reportedly found dead near the Airoli Bridge after it was suspected to have been hit by a vehicle.

The animal was found dead on the Mumbai-bound lane of the Mulund-Airoli Road, near the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary.

Golden jackals are a Schedule I species, which means that they receive the highest level of legal protection under the Wildlife Protection Act.



Jackal Was Initially Mistaken For Stray Dog

The dead animal near the Airoli bridge was initially mistaken for a stray dog, but was later identified as a golden jackal by naturalist Mahesh Yadav after a friend sent him a photo, Mid Day reported. Yadav subsequently sent an alert to the mangrove cell of the forest department.

Officials from the forest department arrived within five minutes, carried out a roadkill panchnama and secured the carcass.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region has a substantial number of golden jackals who live in mangrove areas in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane.