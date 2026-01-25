MP News: Poacher Caught Red-Handed With Burnt Jackal Carcass In Neemuch | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Ratangarh forest department on Saturday apprehended a poacher with a partially burnt jackal carcass and a dead rabbit during its Operation Wild Trap-11.

As per reports, Udanath Kalbelia (42) of Kanakpura village was caught illegally hunting wild animals in compartment P-170 of Dabda Kalan beat.

The operation, conducted under Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) SK Atode’s guidance, involved a coordinated team including deputy DFO Dashrath Akhand, range officer Pratap Lal Gehlot and several forest guards.

During night patrol on Saturday, officials discovered the accused with a partially burnt jackal carcass and a dead rabbit.

Authorities seized evidence including snare traps and a motorcycle used in the crime.

A case was registered under Forest Offence No 296/02 under Sections 2, 9, 39, 50, 51 and 52 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

A panchnama was prepared in the presence of Patwari Naresh Sagar, sarpanch Madanlal Dhakad and veterinary officer Aarti Rawat.

The accused was presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, First Class, Neemuch, from there he was sent to Kanawati Jail. The post-mortem examination of the animals was conducted and thereafter, the carcasses were disposed of in the presence of police personnel.