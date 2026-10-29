Thane Political Shake-Up: Shiv Sena Women’s Wing Chief Meenakshi Shinde Resigns Amid Pradeep Purnekar Controversy | X

Thane, October 29,2026: In a significant political development in Thane, Shiv Sena’s Thane District Women’s Wing (Mahila Aghadi) Chief, Meenakshi Rajendra Shinde, has officially submitted her resignation from her post to party supremo and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Her resignation comes in the wake of escalating political friction and mounting public scrutiny surrounding the high-profile Pradeep Purnekar murder case.

Background & Reasons for Resignation

The controversy intensified after opposition factions and various political critics began linking local leadership to the ongoing investigation into the Pradeep Purnekar murder case. Over the past few days, allegations and counter-allegations surfaced on social media and across political circles, creating intense pressure on the party leadership.

Adding to the internal political momentum, senior party leader and Minister Pratap Sarnaik had publicly voiced a perspective that leaders facing severe allegations should temporarily step down from their party posts until a fair and thorough inquiry clears their names—a stance that was formally communicated to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

What the Resignation Letter Says

In her formal letter addressed to Eknath Shinde, Meenakshi Shinde expressed deep anguish over what she described as a calculated conspiracy:

Targeting Party Leadership: She noted that she was deeply pained to see opposition elements attempting to corner and target party leadership by dragging her name into an unrelated matter through baseless allegations.

Defense of Integrity: Stating that she has always served the party with absolute loyalty and devotion, she emphasized that the thought of her actions ever causing embarrassment to the party or its leadership is completely unbearable to her.

Protecting Party Dignity: She clarified that her resignation was not driven by any grievance or anger against the party, but rather out of respect for the dignity of leadership and to shield the party's reputation from politically motivated mudslinging.

Also Watch:

Political Aftermath

Meenakshi Shinde’s sudden resignation has sent ripples through Thane’s local political landscape. While opposition parties continue to press for aggressive action and deeper investigations into the Purnekar case, Shiv Sena leaders have heavily pushed back against what they term a "fake narrative" engineered by rivals to defame the party.

The party leadership is yet to formally announce who will take over the interim responsibilities of the Thane District Women's Wing.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/