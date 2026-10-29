High Political Drama In Thane As MNS Leader Avinash Jadhav, Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Rajan Vichare Confront Police Commissioner | X - rajanvichare

Thane, October 29, 2026: Political tension flared in Thane today as Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Avinash Jadhav, alongside Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and former Member of Parliament Rajan Vichare, confronted the Thane Commissioner of Police in a tense meeting.

The meeting was convened primarily to highlight the rising crime rate in Thane, the alleged complete lack of action by local law enforcement, and the ongoing lack of investigation in the Pradeep Purnaker case.

Vichare Presents Audio Clips To Commissioner

During the heated interaction, Rajan Vichare submitted and played several audio clips before the Commissioner, seeking immediate police intervention and accountability regarding worsening local security concerns.

Expressing strong anger over the alleged inaction, Vichare aggressively questioned the top cop regarding police vigilance:

"What exactly is your police department doing? Our senior leaders are arriving today, and party workers (Shiv Sainiks) are gathering from all regions. There is a serious risk of foul play or violent incidents. Are you only going to wake up after something untoward actually happens?"

Commissioner Urges Vichare To Maintain Decorum

The confrontation escalated further when the Commissioner urged the leader to maintain decorum and lower his voice, remarking, "This is not the appropriate language to speak; I request you to speak softly."

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Vichare also launched a sharp verbal attack on Additional Commissioner of Police Punjabrao Ugale during the meeting, reiterating frustration over law enforcement's failure to curb rising local crime and advance key investigations.

Security Deployments Expected Amid Political Tension

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, with additional security deployments expected given the arrival of senior party leaders and political cadre in the city.

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