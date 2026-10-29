Mumbai BMC Uses AI Cameras To Spot People Littering & Issue Instant Warnings - VIDEO

Mumbai BMC Uses AI Cameras To Catch Littering, Issue Instant Warnings - VIDEO | X/@mybmc

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has introduced artificial intelligence-powered cameras in Mumbai to tackle the problem of garbage dumping in public spaces. The smart surveillance system can detect suspected littering and issue an immediate audio warning through a loudspeaker, urging people to dispose of waste responsibly.

The initiative is part of the civic body's efforts to keep the city's streets and public areas clean, particularly at locations frequently used for illegal garbage dumping.

AI Cameras Installed At Mahim Garbage Hotspot

The BMC's G/North ward has deployed the technology at Gajanan Vatika on Dr Raykar Marg in Mahim, an area identified as a garbage-vulnerable point (GVP).

Sharing a video of the initiative on its official X account, the civic body demonstrated how the system monitors activity and responds when someone appears to dump waste at the location.

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In the clip, a man carrying a green plastic bag is seen walking along a roadside before bending down and leaving the bag on the ground. The footage then switches to the camera's surveillance view, where green tracking boxes follow the individual's movements in real time.

Once the system detects the activity, it issues an audio message through a loudspeaker, asking the person to refrain from littering and help maintain cleanliness in the area.

BMC Plans To Expand AI Surveillance Across Mumbai

The civic body said it intends to install similar AI-enabled cameras at several other locations across Mumbai in the coming days.

The move aims to discourage people from dumping household waste and other garbage on roadsides and in public spaces. By delivering warnings as soon as suspected littering is detected, the system seeks to encourage compliance without relying solely on conventional surveillance.

However, the BMC's announcement did not specify whether repeated violations would lead to automated fines or other penalties.

Netizens React To BMC's AI-Powered Initiative

The video received a largely positive response online, with social media users welcoming the use of technology to address civic issues. Some also suggested expanding the system to monitor other forms of public misconduct.

One user jokingly suggested installing AI-powered cameras inside BMC offices to identify employees who neglect their duties. "Yahi camera bmc office ke andar lagao, fir dekhte hai, " one user said.

Others pointed out that surveillance and warnings alone might not be sufficient to stop illegal dumping. They argued that citizens should be encouraged to maintain cleanliness, while those who repeatedly violate civic rules should face appropriate penalties. "Isn't this very basic? Why are we spending money for this?," another user said.

Another user welcomed the initiative but called for stricter action against people who continue dumping garbage even after receiving a warning.