 Delhi Fire Breaks Out At Vivek Vihar Residential Building, Elderly Couple Hospitalised After Inhaling Smoke
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Delhi Fire Breaks Out At Vivek Vihar Residential Building, Elderly Couple Hospitalised After Inhaling Smoke

A fire broke out at a residential building in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar on November 3, leaving Anil Arora, 65, and his wife Bina Arora, 60, hospitalised after inhaling smoke. Four fire tenders responded to the blaze, which was confined to first-floor household articles. Both patients are stable, and the fire was extinguished by 9.45 am.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 03, 2026, 04:31 PM IST
Delhi Fire Breaks Out At Vivek Vihar Residential Building, Elderly Couple Hospitalised After Inhaling Smoke
Delhi Fire Breaks Out At Vivek Vihar Residential Building, Elderly Couple Hospitalised After Inhaling Smoke | IANS

New Delhi, Nov 3: A fire broke out at a three-storey house in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar on Tuesday morning, police said, adding that a man and his wife who inhaled smoke have been taken to a hospital.

The injured have been identified as Anil Arora (65) and his wife Bina Arora (60), Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

Four Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

The fire broke out at a house in Vivek Vihar Phase-I at 8.11 am, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was confined to domestic articles on the first floor of the building, spread over 235 square yards, which comprises a ground floor and three upper floors.

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Two Hospitalised After Inhaling Smoke

The two persons inhaled smoke and were taken to Pushpanjali Hospital by family members before the arrival of the fire service teams, DFS said. Both are stable.

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The fire was doused around 9.45 am.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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