Delhi Fire Breaks Out At Vivek Vihar Residential Building, Elderly Couple Hospitalised After Inhaling Smoke

New Delhi, Nov 3: A fire broke out at a three-storey house in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar on Tuesday morning, police said, adding that a man and his wife who inhaled smoke have been taken to a hospital.
The injured have been identified as Anil Arora (65) and his wife Bina Arora (60), Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.
Four Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot
The fire broke out at a house in Vivek Vihar Phase-I at 8.11 am, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The fire was confined to domestic articles on the first floor of the building, spread over 235 square yards, which comprises a ground floor and three upper floors.
Two Hospitalised After Inhaling Smoke
The two persons inhaled smoke and were taken to Pushpanjali Hospital by family members before the arrival of the fire service teams, DFS said. Both are stable.
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The fire was doused around 9.45 am.
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