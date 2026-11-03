Fire Breaks Out At Wooden Warehouse In Malad West, Fire Brigade Declares Level-I Blaze; No Injuries Reported | Representational Image

Mumbai: A fire broke out at a wooden warehouse on Anand Road in Malad West on Monday night. The fire-fighting operations are currently underway. So, far no injuries reported in the incident, confirmed the fire officials.

Blaze Reported At Ruia Wooden Warehouse Around 9 PM

The incident was reported at around 9 pm on Monday at Ruia Wooden Warehouse, located near Ruia Marriage Hall and Vallabh Das Nagraj School. According to fire officials, the blaze was confined to wooden planks and stocks of cardboard stored on the ground floor of a ground plus two storey structure.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade declared it a Level-I fire at 9.13 pm, following which firefighting operations were immediately undertaken. The fire officials, Mumbai Police, BMC's Solid Waste Management (SWM) department and ward staff were mobilised to the spot. As per the latest update issued at 9.30 pm, firefighting operations were underway. No injuries have been reported so far, officials confirmed. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

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