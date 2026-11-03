Diwali Special Trains And AC Locals Disrupt Western Railway Timetable, Four Services Delayed Between Nalasopara And Borivali | Representational Image

Mumbai: The rush to accommodate Diwali special trains and additional AC local services has put pressure on Western Railway's suburban timetable, with four local trains losing time between Nalasopara and Borivali on Monday morning. Delays in the door-closing process of AC locals and special trains added to the disruption, leaving commuters waiting longer at stations during the morning rush.

Ahmedabad And Bhuj Special Trains Add To Morning Peak-Hour Congestion

The disruption was reported during the morning peak hours, when suburban services were already under pressure from increased festive traffic. The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central special train departed Virar at 7.05 am, followed by the Bhuj-Mumbai Central special at 7.40 am. Their movement added to the traffic load on the suburban section, affecting the running of local trains. The four delayed services required additional time to pass through the Nalasopara-Borivali stretch, where the door-closing process of AC locals and special trains also contributed to the delay.

The additional trains are part of Western Railway's efforts to handle the seasonal rush ahead of Diwali, when passenger demand on long-distance routes rises sharply. However, the disruption highlights the challenge of running extra services on a busy suburban network while maintaining the regular local timetable. The impact was felt most by office-goers and other daily commuters, who faced longer waits at stations and crowding in subsequent local trains. With festive traffic expected to remain high, the railway will have to balance the movement of special trains with the needs of suburban passengers. Even small delays in the movement of trains can have a wider impact during peak hours, when services operate at close intervals and platforms are crowded.

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