Mulund Real Estate Broker Allegedly Kidnapped, Threatened At Gunpoint Over Loan Dispute; 4 Booked | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a shocking case of alleged extortion and kidnapping, a 54-year-old real estate broker from Mulund was allegedly threatened at gunpoint, assaulted and abducted multiple times by a group of men over a loan dispute. The accused allegedly extorted lakhs of rupees from the victim despite him having repaid the principal amount along with interest.

Broker Escapes Alleged Kidnappers Near Mulund Petrol Pump On October 30

In the latest incident on October 30, the broker managed to escape from the kidnappers near a petrol pump in Mulund by pretending that he needed to relieve himself.

The Bhandup police have registered a case against Adil Pavasakar, 45, his associate Sonubhai alias Sandy, 34, and two other persons. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway.

Complainant Identified As 54-Year-Old Mulund Resident Haresh Badra

According to the FIR, the complainant, Haresh Bachubhai Badra, 54, a resident of LBS Road, Mulund West, is a real estate broker who previously operated offices at different locations in Mumbai, including near Ghatkopar railway station.

Badra came in contact with Adil Pavasakar, a financier, through his business network around a year ago. In the first week of May 2026, he borrowed Rs14 lakh from Pavasakar for business purposes. The alleged agreement was to repay Rs16 lakh, including Rs2 lakh as interest, within a month. The amount was transferred to Badra's bank account in two instalments of Rs10 lakh and Rs4 lakh.

Separate Investment Dispute Allegedly Delayed Repayment Of Loan

However, Badra allegedly failed to repay the loan within the stipulated period after a separate investment deal with an acquaintance, Manish Loke, went sour. Loke had reportedly promised to return Rs18 lakh, including Rs4 lakh as profit, against an investment of Rs13.50 lakh. However, he returned only Rs5 lakh and allegedly avoided repaying the remaining amount.

Badra subsequently paid Rs2.30 lakh to Pavasakar and sought additional time to clear the outstanding amount. However, the situation allegedly escalated when Pavasakar's associates began threatening him.

Accused Allegedly Demand Cash After Rejecting ₹10 Lakh Cheque

In June, Sonubhai and two other men allegedly confronted Badra at Loke's residence, claiming they had come to recover Pavasakar's money. On June 25, Sonubhai reportedly visited Badra's relative's residence and later met him at Pavasakar's office in Andheri East, where Badra handed over a cheque for Rs10 lakh. Pavasakar allegedly refused to accept the cheque and demanded cash.

Later that evening, Sonubhai allegedly arrived at Badra's Ghatkopar office, switched off the lights and threatened him with a pistol pointed at his stomach. He then forced Badra and Loke into an Ertiga car, assaulted them and recorded a video in which Badra was made to admit that he had borrowed money from Pavasakar.

Broker's Wife Allegedly Hands Over ₹10 Lakh Cash To Accused In Mulund

Around midnight, Badra's wife, Binjal, allegedly handed over Rs10 lakh in cash to Sonubhai in Mulund. A receipt acknowledging the payment was also signed by two persons accompanying him.

Despite this payment, Badra allegedly paid another Rs2 lakh through bank transfers from his wife's and father-in-law's company accounts on June 26, followed by Rs4.50 lakh in cash to Sonubhai at his Ghatkopar office. On August 11, the accused allegedly abducted him again and demanded another Rs3.50 lakh, which was eventually paid by his friend Switu Patel near Chheda Nagar junction.

The latest incident occurred on October 30, when Badra was allegedly abducted again near Sonapur signal in Bhandup West while travelling towards Marol on his motorcycle. Sonubhai and his associates allegedly forced him into an Ertiga car, assaulted him and threatened to kill him at gunpoint unless he paid another Rs10 lakh.

After being driven around at different locations throughout the day, Badra managed to escape near a petrol pump in Mulund by pretending that he needed to use the washroom.

Following the incident, Badra approached Bhandup police and lodged a complaint. Police registered an FIR under Sections 308(5), 140(2), 115(2), 351(2), 352 and 3(5) of the BNS, along with Section 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway.

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