Maharashtra: Airport Ground Handling, Sahar Cargo And Vasai-Virar Civic Workers Switch Trade Unions |

Mumbai: Thousands of workers employed in ground handling operations at Mumbai airport, the cargo division at Sahar and the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation joined the Akhil Bharatiya Kamgar Karmachari Sangh on Monday, leaving their previous trade unions.

Ravindra Chavan Welcomes Workers At BJP State Headquarters

The induction ceremony was held at the BJP's state headquarters in the presence of the union's federation president, Ravindra Chavan, who welcomed the workers and assured them that the organisation would stand firmly behind them in safeguarding their rights, dignity and welfare. Union secretary Suhas Mate was also present.

Chavan said workers had decided to join the organisation because they were facing difficulties and alleged exploitation under their previous unions. He said the organisation would prioritise addressing workers' grievances across different sectors and work towards resolving their problems.

Union Promises To Prioritise Workers' Rights And Grievance Redressal

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, efforts are being made to protect workers' interests. We will give priority to understanding and resolving the difficulties faced by workers from different organisations,” Chavan said.

Among those who joined were around 500 workers and transporters from the Sahar cargo division, who were earlier affiliated with the Bharatiya Kamgar Sena. The entire ground-handling workforce of AGH Airport Services at Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport also joined the union.

Employees of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation were among the other groups inducted into the organisation.

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