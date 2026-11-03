Stock Market Today Sees A Massive Wealth-Building Rally On Dalal Street, Sensex Rockets 1,225 Points To 76,918 While Nifty Breaches 23,800 On Earnings Optimism And FMCG Buying

Bull Dominate |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets continued their winning streak on Tuesday, with the Sensex surging over 1,200 points and the Nifty reclaiming the 23,800 mark as strong corporate earnings and renewed buying lifted investor sentiment.

The BSE Sensex jumped 1,225.07 points, or 1.62 per cent, to close at 76,917.85. The NSE Nifty advanced 370.05 points, or 1.58 per cent, to settle at 23,810.85. Both benchmark indices extended their gains for the fourth consecutive trading session.

Earnings Optimism

Encouraging Q2 FY27 corporate results supported buying across Indian equities. Market analysts said investors were increasingly favouring traditional sectors as global artificial intelligence-linked technology stocks faced selling pressure. Improving domestic economic conditions and changing global investment preferences also supported market sentiment.

Top Gainers

Among the leading Nifty gainers were BSE, Nestle India and Tata Consumer Products. Consumer-oriented stocks attracted buying interest as investors assessed quarterly earnings and demand prospects. The Nifty FMCG index emerged as the strongest sectoral performer, climbing nearly 3 per cent during the session.

Sectoral Performance

Broader markets also finished higher, although their gains remained below those recorded by benchmark indices. The Nifty Midcap 100 advanced 1.06 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 0.31 per cent. However, PSU banking stocks witnessed selling pressure, with the Nifty PSU Bank index emerging as the weakest sectoral performer.

Nifty Outlook

Technical analysts identified the 23,800–23,900 zone as the immediate resistance area for Nifty. On the downside, the 23,200–23,500 range could provide support during market corrections. Experts advised investors to focus on stocks displaying relative strength while remaining cautious about global uncertainties.

Rupee Movement

The Indian rupee also strengthened approximately 0.15 per cent to 94.74 against the US dollar. Cooling commodity prices helped ease concerns about India's import costs. Going forward, crude oil prices, foreign institutional investment and global dollar movements could influence the direction of Indian equities and the rupee.