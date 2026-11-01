Stock Market This Week, US-Iran Tensions, Crude Oil Prices & Q2 Earnings To Drive Sensex, Nifty

Indian stock markets will track US-Iran tensions, crude oil prices, Q2 earnings. |

New Delhi: Indian equity markets are expected to remain sensitive to geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices and corporate earnings this week, with investors also tracking global economic developments and foreign institutional investor (FII) activity, analysts said.

Concerns over a possible renewed conflict between the US and Iran could influence market sentiment, particularly through movements in international oil prices.

Earnings In Focus

Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research, Religare Broking, said investors would closely monitor September-quarter earnings and economic data for indications of sustained revenue growth, improving demand and stable profit margins.

Banking results will provide insights into credit growth, deposit mobilisation and asset quality.

Performance across automobile, consumer and industrial companies will also help assess domestic demand conditions.

Key Stocks To Watch

According to Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, investors will track the US midterm elections, US PMI and India's HSBC PMI data.

Companies including M&M, Bajaj Finserv, ITC, Dabur, Apollo Hospitals, BSE, Cummins India and Hindalco will announce quarterly results.

Other earnings announcements include Lupin, NSE, SBI, Apollo Tyres, LIC, ONGC and Titan.

Reliance, Jio In Spotlight

Reliance Industries shares will attract attention on Monday after the company reported a record quarterly profit of ₹29,550 crore, rising 33.8% year-on-year.

Strong oil-to-chemicals margins and telecom growth supported earnings.

Jio Platforms reported a 13.7% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹8,389 crore, marking its first quarterly results since listing.

Oil Prices Remain Critical

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said Middle East developments would remain a major external risk.

Elevated crude prices could increase inflationary pressures, weaken the rupee and affect corporate profitability.

Higher US Treasury yields and a stronger dollar could also discourage foreign investment in Indian equities.

Markets End Higher

Indian benchmarks ended the previous week with strong gains.

The BSE Sensex advanced 1,335.7 points, or 1.82%, while the NSE Nifty climbed 453.1 points, or 2%.

Analysts expect global developments, earnings announcements and foreign fund flows to determine market direction this week.