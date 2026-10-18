HDFC Mutual Fund Lists FTSE India Equity ETF On NSE, Offers Exposure To Nearly 90% Of Indian Market Capitalisation

HDFC Mutual Fund lists FTSE India Equity ETF on NSE, tracking an index covering nearly 90 percent of India's all-cap market value. |

Mumbai: HDFC Mutual Fund has listed its HDFC FTSE India Equity ETF on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), offering investors a new way to invest in a wide range of Indian companies through a single investment product.

The listing was marked by a bell-ringing ceremony at NSE in Mumbai on October 16, 2026.

ETF Covers Broad Indian Market

The HDFC FTSE India Equity ETF is an open-ended investment scheme that tracks the FTSE India Equity Index (TRI).

The index covers approximately 90 per cent of the market capitalisation of the FTSE India All Cap Index, providing investors exposure to a large part of India's listed equity market.

The scheme follows a rules-based investment approach, allowing investors to participate in India's long-term economic growth through a diversified portfolio.

Top Officials Attend Listing Ceremony

The ceremony was attended by Navneet Munot, Managing Director and CEO of HDFC Asset Management Company, Nico Boulay, Head of Asia at FTSE Russell, and Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO of NSE.

Senior officials highlighted the growing importance of India's capital markets and the increasing demand for diversified investment products.

Focus On Long-Term Growth

Navneet Munot said India's capital markets have changed significantly over the past decade.

He highlighted economic formalisation, wider participation across sectors and increasing investor interest as major factors supporting market growth.

According to Munot, investors are increasingly looking for transparent investment options that offer exposure to different sectors of the Indian economy.

The ETF aims to meet this demand through a disciplined investment strategy.

Expanding Passive Investment Options

The listing strengthens HDFC Mutual Fund's range of passive investment products.

The fund seeks to deliver returns broadly in line with its benchmark before expenses, subject to tracking differences.

However, the scheme carries very high investment risk because it invests in equities.

Investors should carefully review the scheme documents before making investment decisions.