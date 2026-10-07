HDFC Mutual Fund Launches New Hybrid Index Fund, NFO Open Until October 19

HDFC Mutual Fund has launched a hybrid index fund offering 70 percent equity and 30 percent government securities exposure. |

Mumbai: HDFC Mutual Fund has launched the HDFC Nifty LargeMidcap250 Plus 8-13 yr G-Sec 70:30 Index Fund, offering investors a combination of equity and government securities through a single scheme.

The open-ended index fund will track the Nifty LargeMidcap250 Plus 8-13 yr G-Sec 70:30 Index. Its New Fund Offer opened on October 5 and will close on October 19, 2026.

70 percent Equity, 30 percent Government Bonds

The scheme will allocate 70 per cent of its portfolio to the Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index and the remaining 30 per cent to the Nifty 8-13 yr G-Sec Index. The underlying hybrid index will be rebalanced every month.

The equity component includes 100 large-cap and 150 mid-cap companies listed on the NSE. Within this equity index, large-cap and mid-cap stocks carry an equal 50 per cent weight.

The debt portion will provide exposure to the top three liquid Government of India bonds, based on traded value, with residual maturities between eight and 13 years.

Minimum Investment Rs 100

HDFC AMC Managing Director and CEO Navneet Munot said asset allocation is an important part of long-term investing and maintaining the intended balance through different market cycles can be challenging.

He said the new fund combines diversified exposure to large- and mid-cap companies with government securities under a rules-based framework, allowing investors to access both asset classes through one investment product.

The scheme will be managed by Nandita Menezes, Arun Agarwal and Sankalp Baid. It will have no entry or exit load.

Investors can start with a minimum investment of Rs 100 during the NFO period and after the scheme reopens for sale and repurchase.

The scheme carries market risks, and investors have been advised to read all scheme-related documents carefully before investing.