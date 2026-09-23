HDFC Mutual Fund Launches Bharosa, Sign Language Platform Aims To Make Financial Education Accessible

Mumbai: HDFC Mutual Fund has launched Bharosa, a financial literacy platform presented entirely in Indian Sign Language (ISL) for Deaf and hard of hearing people. The fund house said it is the first Indian asset management company to introduce a dedicated platform of this kind.

The launch coincided with the International Day of Sign Languages on 23 September. Bharosa extends an investor awareness initiative that HDFC Mutual Fund began in August 2025.

Lessons built around life goals

Users can select a financial goal, such as retirement or a child’s education, and watch ISL videos tailored to it. They can also book a one-to-one session with a coach from the Deaf and hard of hearing community, conducted in ISL.

The initiative has reached about 6,000 people through sign language investor awareness sessions since its launch last year, according to the fund house.

Closing an information gap

HDFC Mutual Fund said its conversations with community members revealed a recurring concern: being misled when financial information is unavailable in a language they fully understand. That concern shaped the name Bharosa, meaning trust.

Navneet Munot, managing director and chief executive of HDFC Asset Management Company, said access to financial products alone does not equip people to assess their choices. They also need information in a form they can follow, he said.

The platform offers videos organised by savings goals alongside sessions with coaches drawn from the community.

Film marks the launch

The fund house has released a film about an expectant Deaf and hard of hearing couple considering their child’s future. The actors are members of the community.

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HDFC Mutual Fund said the film shows how clearer information can help people navigate uncertainty about financial choices. The company hopes Bharosa will encourage wider discussion about accessible investor education.

Bharosa is an education and awareness initiative. Its lessons and coaching are intended to help users understand financial options before making decisions. The platform is available on HDFC Mutual Fund’s website.