Best Platforms To Invest In Mutual Funds In India (2026)

Popular investment apps offer different approaches to mutual fund investing, from self-directed platforms to advisory-led and goal-based services | Representational Image

Choosing where to invest is one of the first decisions a new investor makes, and with so many apps now offering mutual fund investment in India, finding the best platforms to invest in can feel overwhelming. The good news is that most reputable options make it simple to invest money online, with paperless onboarding and low barriers to entry.

This guide looks at some of the most widely used online investment platforms for mutual funds in India, what each does well, and who it suits. It is not a ranking; the best investment platform in India is the one that matches how you prefer to invest.

What to look for in a mutual fund investment platform

Before choosing an app, it helps to weigh a few practical factors:

● Ease of onboarding, including paperless KYC and a simple account-opening flow.

● Access to direct mutual funds and a wide choice of schemes across fund houses.

● The level of guidance on offer, from fully self-directed apps to advisory-led platforms.

● Portfolio tracking, goal planning, and clear reporting tools.

● Range beyond mutual funds, if you want to hold other instruments in one place.

● Security, and SEBI-registered, regulated operations.

The platforms

The following online investment platforms are among the most popular ways to invest money online in India today, listed in no particular order.

1. FundsIndia



FundsIndia is one of India's long established investment platforms, offering a wide range of investment products, including mutual funds, equities, fixed deposits, SIFs, bonds, and more. It pairs an intuitive digital interface with investment guidance from human experts, backed by strong research frameworks. Investors can complete their KYC online in a few simple steps and start an SIP with ease, while the platform organizes investing around specific financial goals and tracks progress along the way.

Best for: Investors who want advisory support and goal-based planning.

2. Groww

Groww is a widely used online investment platform known for its clean, beginner-friendly interface. It offers commission-free direct mutual fund investment along with equities and other products and is popular among first-time, self-directed investors.

Best for: Beginners who prefer a simple, self-directed app.

3. Zerodha Coin

Coin is the mutual fund platform from the brokerage Zerodha. It offers direct, commission-free mutual fund investment and integrates with Zerodha's trading ecosystem, keeping funds and equities in one place.

Best for: Existing Zerodha users who want everything in one account.

4. Paytm Money

Paytm Money brings mutual fund investment into the wider Paytm ecosystem, with UPI-based payments and a straightforward interface. It offers direct mutual funds and SIP setup, appealing to users already comfortable with Paytm.

Best for: Paytm users who want a quick, familiar setup.

5. ET Money

ET Money combines commission-free direct mutual funds with goal-planning, tax-saving, and expense-tracking tools. It suits investors who want structured, goal-oriented features within a single app.

Best for: Investors who want goal and tax tools alongside investing.

6. Kuvera

Kuvera is a commission-free mutual fund platform focused on transparency and portfolio tools, including the ability to track family accounts together. It appeals to cost-conscious, hands-on investors who like detailed tracking.

Best for: Self-directed investors who value transparency and tracking.

7. Scripbox

Scripbox offers curated, model mutual fund portfolios built around an investor's goals rather than an open menu of funds, providing a guided and largely automated experience.

Best for: Investors who prefer ready-made, goal-based portfolios.

8. INDmoney

INDmoney is a multi-asset platform covering mutual funds along with Indian and US stocks and other holdings, with tracking tools in a single dashboard. It suits investors who want a consolidated view of their finances.

Best for: Investors who want mutual funds and other assets in one place.

Feature comparison

The table below sets out how these mutual fund platforms compare on investment style, level of guidance, a standout feature, and who each suits.

How to choose the right platform

The best platforms to invest in are the ones aligned with your needs. If you are just starting out, look for a simple interface, paperless KYC, and low entry barriers. If you want direction, an advisory-led or goal-based platform will suit you better than a purely self-directed app. And if you hold several types of investments, a multi-asset platform can keep everything in one view. Whichever you choose, check that it is SEBI-registered, review the fee structure, and make sure the range of funds and tools matches how you plan to invest money online.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the best platform to invest in mutual funds in India?

A: There is no single best investment platform in India; it depends on your needs. Self-directed investors often prefer simple apps, while those who want guidance may choose an advisory-led mutual fund platform such as FundsIndia. Compare onboarding, fund choice, tools, and support before deciding.

Q2. Can I start a mutual fund investment with a small amount?

A: Yes. Most online investment platforms let you begin a SIP with a small monthly amount and increase it over time, which makes mutual fund investment accessible without needing a large lump sum.

Q3. Are these online MF platforms safe to use?

A: Reputable mutual fund platforms are SEBI-registered and use paperless KYC and secure encryption to protect investors. Always confirm a platform's regulatory status before you invest money online.

Q4. What is the difference between a regular and a direct mutual fund on these apps?

A: A direct plan is bought without a distributor commission, while a regular plan includes one. Many MF investment platforms offer direct plans, and some advisory-led platforms offer regular plans alongside guidance. Choose based on whether you want lower costs or added support.

Disclaimer: Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Please read all scheme-related documents carefully before investing. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation of any specific firm or product. Platform features may change over time; please verify current details directly with each provider.