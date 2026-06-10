HDFC Mutual Fund Launches Six-Month ‘Naari Nivesh Yatra’, Plans 60 Women-Focused Financial Awareness Sessions Across India

HDFC Mutual Fund has launched ‘Naari Nivesh Yatra’, a six-month nationwide investor awareness campaign. |

Mumbai: HDFC Mutual Fund has launched ‘Naari Nivesh Yatra’, a nationwide investor education programme designed to encourage women to take greater control of their financial future.

The initiative was flagged off at Chetana College in Bandra, Mumbai. It aims to spread awareness about investing, financial planning and wealth creation among women across the country.

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Six-Month Nationwide Outreach Programme

As part of the campaign, two specially designed vehicles will travel across India in different directions over the next six months.

The programme will cover several cities and towns, bringing financial education directly to local communities. HDFC Mutual Fund plans to engage people through street plays, investor awareness sessions and interactive discussions.

The company believes that simple and direct communication can help more people understand the importance of investing and long-term financial planning.

Focus On Women At The Grassroots Level

A major focus of the initiative will be women from self-help groups (SHGs) and local communities.

HDFC Mutual Fund plans to conduct 60 dedicated sessions with women self-help groups across the country. These sessions will cover topics such as financial planning, goal-based investing, wealth creation and disciplined savings habits.

The company hopes these discussions will help women become more confident in making financial decisions and managing their long-term goals.

Encouraging Women To Invest

Speaking on the launch, HDFC AMC Managing Director and CEO Navneet Munot said women are often disciplined savers but many have limited exposure to structured investing.

He said the initiative aims to make investing easier to understand and help women view it as a practical tool for achieving life goals.

Extension Of Existing Awareness Drive

The Naari Nivesh Yatra is an extension of HDFC Mutual Fund’s ‘Barni Se Azadi’ investor awareness campaign.

Through this programme, the fund house aims to encourage women to move beyond traditional saving methods and explore informed investing as a way to build long-term financial security and wealth.