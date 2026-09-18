FSSAI Files Cases Against Nestle India Over Infant Nutrition Products; Shares Fall 2%

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has initiated legal proceedings against Nestle India over alleged violations of food safety regulations related to three infant nutrition products.

Following the development, shares of the FMCG company declined more than 2% on September 18.

The regulator has filed three separate adjudication cases concerning Infant Nutrition products, NAN Excella and Lactogen. FSSAI said the action followed examinations of product samples and promotional material available on e-commerce platforms.

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FSSAI flags product and promotional violations

According to the food safety regulator, certain promotional claims made for NAN Excella Pro Stage 1 and Lactogen Pro 1 were found to be in violation of applicable rules.

“In NAN Excella Pro Stage 1, claims relating to "5 HMOs" and "Whey Protein" were observed, while in Lactogen Pro 1, a claim relating to "Whey Protein" being easy to digest was observed.

Accordingly, clarifications were sought from M/s Nestlé India Limited regarding the above claims. Both products were found to be in contravention of Regulation 4(2) of the FSS (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Regulations, 2020, which restricts promotional claims/material intended to increase the saleability of infant foods, and Section 3 of the IMS Act, 1992, which prohibits their advertisement and promotion,” FSSAI said.

The regulator said such restrictions are intended to prevent promotional activities that could influence the sale of infant food products.

Biotin deficiency found in follow-up formula sample

Separately, FSSAI said a sample of follow-up formula manufactured by Nestle India was found to be below the prescribed Biotin level during laboratory testing.

The sample was sent for further analysis, and the referral laboratory also found that it did not meet the Biotin requirement specified under the 2020 regulations.

Based on these findings, FSSAI has filed three adjudication cases against Nestle India for the concerned products. The regulator said the action forms part of its broader enforcement measures to ensure compliance with food safety standards.