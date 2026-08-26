Nestle CEO Backs FSSAI Crackdown On Misleading Food Labels, Calls For Transparency | File Pic

New Delhi, Aug 26: Supporting the recent move by Indian food regulator FSSAI’s crackdown on food companies over misleading labels and claims, Swiss FMCG major Nestle's global CEO Philipp Navratil on Wednesday said it is important for customers to know about the ingredients of the food they consume.

Pitching for proactive transparency, he said Nestle, although not mandated by regulations, already declares in India all ingredients, including calories, and noted that the company welcomes "consumers being curious about what they eat and what they consume".

"We welcome consumers being curious about what they eat and what they consume. We have always been pro-transparency," said Navratil at a select media roundtable.

Nestle backs transparency push

His comments come in the backdrop of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) recently intensifying scrutiny on claims and disclosures made by food companies.

The regulator has issued more than 150 notices to leading food and beverage firms over misleading advertisements, unverifiable health claims and labelling violations, while also cracking down on the use of terms such as "100 per cent", "natural" and "healthy" that could mislead consumers.

Supporting the move, Navratil said, "Even if it's not regulated, we would do it, because we welcome transparency. And so that goes hand in hand with, you know, what we think, how we think the quality of a product should be perceived."

Call for balanced labelling norms

He added that the company would welcome front-of-pack labelling norms, noting that Nestle has been working to improve the nutritional profile of its products by reducing sugar, fat and sodium levels.

"It will keep the population healthier, keep the consumers informed and help them make better choices for their families and for themselves," he said.

However, he emphasised that such regulations should be implemented in an appropriate and balanced manner, drawing on global best practices, and should also be done scientifically.

"So, for example, it's done by portion and not by grammage, because sometimes, you know, people eat portions; they do not eat grammes of products. Because some products are the ingredients that you use in very low quantities, and you cannot compare them if you don't have the right portion guidance," he said.

Nestle open to government collaboration

When asked about collaboration with government agencies, Navratil said, "We will definitely collaborate if we're asked to do so...Not from a Nestle's perspective, but overall."

"It's always good to at least have a voice; then the government decides, obviously, to have a voice from the companies. And there might be different views. We will definitely, if we are asked," he said.

Nestle will be happy to give its perspective and also share experiences from other countries.

"Some countries have done, you know, have started to tax sugar, et cetera. There is learning from that that we can happily share. And that's how we collaborate from a scientific and an experience point of view. We would definitely be part of that if we are asked to do so," said Navratil, who is on a visit to India.

FSSAI intensifies scrutiny

FSSAI has recently stepped up scrutiny of claims such as "100 per cent", "healthy", "natural", "heart-friendly" and "no added sugar", seeking scientific evidence to support such assertions. Following regulatory interventions, several food and beverage companies have revised product labels, withdrawn certain claims and modified advertising campaigns to comply with the norms.

Navratil said for Nestle, India has emerged as the highest-performing market in the first half of CY2026 and has the potential to become one of the top five markets for the Swiss packaged food major.

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India growth and quality focus

He, however, cautioned that Nestle would not compromise on product quality or speed for the sake of the target, citing the company's approach over its 114-year presence in India.

"We are a food company. We will always move slowly, keeping the consumer at the heart of what we do... And consumers come along, which is important. You need to take consumers along," Navratil said.

Navratil added that consumers are increasingly seeking healthier food options.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)