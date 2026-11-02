Petronet LNG Delivers A Profit Surprise In Q2 FY27, Earnings Jump 51% To ₹1,256 Crore Despite 35% Revenue Drop, ₹7 Interim Dividend Declared

Petronet LNG |

Mumbai: Petronet LNG Ltd announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of FY27 on Monday, reporting a sharp increase in net profit despite a significant decline in revenue from operations.

The company's consolidated net profit, after accounting for its share of joint ventures, rose 51.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,256.43 crore during the July-September quarter, compared with ₹830.30 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Profit Growth

Petronet LNG reported higher consolidated earnings even as its operating revenue declined during the quarter. The company's net profit increased by ₹426.13 crore compared with the September quarter of the previous financial year. The reported profit growth came despite lower revenue, although the supplied financial figures do not establish the specific factors responsible for the increase.

Revenue Decline

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹7,202.22 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹11,009.13 crore in Q2 FY26. This represents a year-on-year decline of approximately 34.6 per cent. Total consolidated income for the September 2026 quarter reached ₹7,435.23 crore. The revenue figures indicate a substantial contraction in the company's reported operating income compared with the previous year.

Expense Details

Petronet LNG reported consolidated total expenses of ₹5,776.99 crore during the quarter under review. The company disclosed these figures alongside its quarterly revenue and profitability performance. Investors will be watching whether the company can sustain earnings growth despite lower operating revenue in subsequent quarters.

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Dividend Announcement

Alongside its quarterly financial results, Petronet LNG's board declared an interim dividend of ₹7 per equity share for FY27. Each equity share carries a face value of ₹10, making the announced dividend equivalent to 70 per cent of face value. The company said the dividend record date and payment schedule would be announced separately.

Investor Outlook

Petronet LNG's September-quarter results highlighted contrasting trends, with consolidated profitability improving sharply despite weaker operating revenue. The company's future earnings performance, revenue trends and dividend-related announcements will remain key areas of investor attention.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company-filed consolidated financial results and is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice.