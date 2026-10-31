Lodha Posts Strong Q2 FY27 Results, Profit After Tax Rises 28% To ₹1,013 Crore; H1 PAT Climbs 63% On Robust Revenue Growth

Lodha Developers |

Mumbai: Lodha Developers Limited, formerly known as Macrotech Developers Limited, announced on October 30, 2026, that its profit after tax for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, rose 28% to ₹1,013 crore. Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹4,468 crore.

Half-Year Performance

For the first half of fiscal year 2027, the company's profit after tax was ₹2,386 crore, marking a 63% increase year-on-year. Pre-sales for the quarter reached ₹5,037 crore, growing 10% year-on-year.

Management Commentary

Abhishek Lodha, Managing Director, said the company delivered strong operating and financial performance in Q2 FY27. He noted that profit grew over 28% year-on-year for the quarter, supported by an 18% revenue growth.

Financial Outlook

Based on its performance in the first half, the company expects to exceed its profit guidance for the year. Pre-sales for H1 are over 40% of the full-year guidance, in line with initial projections.

Expansion Plans

Lodha's expansion in Bengaluru is progressing with a new launch in North Bengaluru during the quarter. The company also plans a launch in the NCR region during the festive season and further launches across new locations.

Data Centre Business

The company's RentCo business aims for growth through data centres, participating in AI infrastructure development. It plans to execute a self-funded data centre annuity strategy within the next six months, targeting a tenfold growth in annuity income from ₹300 crore in FY26 to ₹3,000 crore by FY32.

Debt and Margins

Net debt stood at ₹5,279 crore as on September 30, 2026, with a net debt/equity ratio of 0.2x. The company's PAT margins were 22.1%, and the exit cost of debt for Q2 FY27 remained stable at 7.8%.

Societal Initiatives

Through the Lodha Foundation, the company supported various initiatives, including hosting researchers at the Lodha Mathematical Sciences Institute and enrolling over 6,000 individuals for health insurance. It also contributed to reports on sustainable urbanisation, focusing on 'Building Cooler Cities in a Warming World' and the use of recycled aluminium.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.