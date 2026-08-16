Lodha Developers Plans 21 Housing Launches, Projects Carry ₹24,000 Crore Revenue Potential

Lodha Developers plans 21 housing launches by March 2027. |

New Delhi: Lodha Developers Ltd plans to launch 21 housing projects by March 2027, carrying an estimated revenue potential of more than Rs 24,000 crore, as the real estate major looks to benefit from strong housing demand.

The planned launches will include seven new projects and fresh phases in 14 existing developments across key property markets.

According to the company's latest investor presentation, Lodha Developers has lined up a strong project pipeline for the remaining three quarters of FY27.

The company plans to launch seven new housing projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi-NCR, Pune and Bengaluru. These projects will cover 5.9 million sq ft and have an estimated revenue potential of Rs 9,850 crore.

It will also launch new phases in 14 existing projects, covering 9.7 million sq ft. These developments have a combined revenue potential of Rs 14,210 crore.

During the April-June quarter, the developer launched only one project in MMR. It covered 4 lakh sq ft and had a revenue potential of Rs 330 crore.

The upcoming launches are expected to support Lodha Developers' sales bookings target of Rs 24,000 crore for FY27.

The company's sales bookings, also known as pre-sales, increased 4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,630 crore during the June quarter.

Lodha Developers sold properties worth Rs 20,530 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 17,630 crore in the previous financial year.

The company currently has a presence in MMR, Pune and Bengaluru and plans to enter Delhi-NCR with its first housing project during the current fiscal year.

Apart from residential developments, Lodha Developers builds offices, malls, warehousing and industrial parks, as well as data centres.

The developer is targeting a 20 per cent annual increase in net profit to Rs 4,100 crore in FY27, supported by housing demand, project execution and land monetisation in data centre parks.

Its June-quarter net profit more than doubled to Rs 1,373.1 crore from Rs 675 crore a year earlier. Total income increased to Rs 5,096.7 crore from Rs 3,624.7 crore.

In FY26, the company posted a net profit of Rs 3,430.7 crore on total income of Rs 17,119.5 crore.