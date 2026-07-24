Lodha Developers Q1 FY27 Profit Jumps To ₹1,373 Crore, Revenue Climbs To ₹4,997 Crore

Lodha Developers posted a strong Q1 FY27 with consolidated net profit rising to Rs 1,373 crore. |

Mumbai: Lodha Developers Limited reported a strong set of consolidated earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, with net profit rising to Rs 1,373 crore from Rs 675 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased to Rs 4,997 crore from Rs 3,492 crore a year earlier.

Sequentially, profit improved from Rs 1,008 crore reported in the March 2026 quarter, while revenue also rose from Rs 4,714 crore. The financial results were approved by the board on July 24.

Revenue and profitability

Revenue from operations grew to Rs 4,997 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 3,492 crore in Q1 FY26, while total income increased to Rs 5,097 crore from Rs 3,625 crore.

Net profit rose to Rs 1,373 crore, compared with Rs 675 crore in the year-ago quarter. Profit before tax stood at Rs 1,776 crore, up from Rs 904 crore in Q1 FY26.

Sequential performance

Compared with the March 2026 quarter, revenue increased from Rs 4,714 crore to Rs 4,997 crore, while net profit rose from Rs 1,008 crore to Rs 1,373 crore. Total expenses declined sequentially to Rs 3,323 crore from Rs 3,579 crore, supported by lower project costs and depreciation expenses. Finance costs increased marginally to Rs 179 crore from Rs 167 crore during the quarter.

Key financial metrics

The company reported total comprehensive income of Rs 1,370 crore for the quarter. Basic earnings per share improved to Rs 13.73, while diluted EPS stood at Rs 13.70, compared with Rs 6.76 and Rs 6.74, respectively, in the year-ago quarter.

During the quarter, Lodha allotted 179,303 equity shares upon the exercise of employee stock options, according to the notes accompanying the financial results.

Financial position

Net worth increased to Rs 24,309 crore as of June 30, 2026, from Rs 22,914 crore at the end of March 2026. The current ratio improved to 1.83 from 1.75, while the debt service coverage ratio strengthened to 2.48 from 1.40 in the preceding quarter.

The company stated that it continues to operate in a single reportable segment—real estate development.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the unaudited consolidated financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.