Lodha Developers Signs ₹364.81 Crore JDA For Parel–Sewri Land Parcels

Mumbai: Real estate major Lodha Developers Limited has entered into a joint development agreement for multiple land parcels in the Parel–Sewri division of Mumbai, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.

The agreement, registered on February 11, 2026, involves land measuring 41,526.07 sq metres and has been executed between Sahana Properties and Resorts Private Limited and Sahana Builders and Developers Private Limited as landowners, and Lodha Developers Limited as the developer. The consideration value of the transaction is Rs 364.81 crore with stamp duty of Rs 37.20 crore paid for the registration.

The land parcels covered under the joint development located on Thakersy Jivraj Cross Road.

Joint development agreements are typically used by developers to unlock land potential without outright land acquisition, allowing landowners and developers to share development rights and revenues. The Parel–Sewri belt is a key redevelopment corridor in central Mumbai, witnessing increased real estate activity amid infrastructure upgrades and urban renewal projects.

The registration underscores continued interest by large developers in central Mumbai land parcels through structured development arrangements rather than direct land purchases, as land scarcity and high acquisition costs push firms towards partnership-based development models.

