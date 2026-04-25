Lodha Developers Q4 Profit Rises 9% YoY To ₹1,008 Crore, FY26 Profit Jumps 24% To ₹3,431 Crore

Lodha Developers reported steady Q4 FY26 performance with net profit rising to Rs 1,008 crore and revenue reaching Rs 4,714 crore. |

Mumbai: Lodha Developers Limited reported a 9.2 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at Rupees 1,008.1 crore for Q4 FY26, with revenue from operations rising to Rupees 4,713.5 crore, according to its audited financial results. The company had posted a profit of Rupees 957.7 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 922.8 crore in Q4 FY25, indicating continued growth momentum across quarters.

Quarter Closes With Steady Growth

Total income for the quarter stood at Rupees 4,840.5 crore compared to Rupees 4,775.4 crore in the preceding quarter and Rupees 4,420.3 crore in the year-ago period. Profit before tax increased to Rupees 1,263.9 crore from Rupees 1,243.1 crore sequentially and Rupees 1,186.5 crore year-on-year. The consistent rise in income and profitability highlights stable business performance during the quarter.

Sequential Performance Remains Positive

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue increased by Rupees 41 crore, reflecting a 0.9 percent growth. Net profit rose by Rupees 50.4 crore, translating to a 5.3 percent sequential improvement. Total expenses climbed to Rupees 3,578.9 crore from Rupees 3,539.9 crore, indicating marginal cost escalation. Operating margin stood at 34.97 percent, while net profit margin was reported at 20.83 percent, suggesting stable profitability despite higher expenses.

Earnings And Financial Position

Earnings per share (EPS) improved to Rupees 10.09 in Q4 FY26 compared to Rupees 9.59 in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 9.26 in Q4 FY25. Total comprehensive income for the quarter was Rupees 1,008.5 crore. The company reported a net worth of Rupees 2,29,141 million, while maintaining a debt-equity ratio of 0.43 and an interest coverage ratio of 4.40 times, indicating a stable balance sheet.

Full-year Performance Strengthens

For the financial year ended March 31, 2026, Lodha Developers reported revenue from operations of Rupees 16,676.2 crore, up from Rupees 13,779.5 crore in the previous year, marking a growth of about 21 percent. Net profit for FY26 rose to Rupees 3,430.7 crore compared to Rupees 2,766.6 crore in FY25, reflecting a 24 percent increase. Total income for the year stood at Rupees 17,119.5 crore, supported by consistent quarterly performance.

Disclaimer: This summary is based on audited financial statements and is for informational purposes only; it does not constitute investment advice.