Lodha Developers Reports Record ₹58.9 Billion Q4 Pre-Sales With Strong Collections Growth In FY26

Lodha Developers Limited reported its highest-ever quarterly pre-sales of Rs 58.9 billion in Q4 FY26, marking a 23 percent year-on-year increase. |

Mumbai: Lodha Developers closed FY26 on a strong note, driven by record pre-sales and improving collections, even as external geopolitical disruptions slightly impacted late-quarter sales momentum.

Lodha Developers delivered its best-ever quarterly pre-sales of Rs 58.9 billion in Q4 FY26, reflecting a 23 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Sequentially, pre-sales rose 5 percent from Rs 56.2 billion in Q3 FY26, indicating sustained demand. For the full financial year, pre-sales stood at Rs 205.3 billion, up 16 percent year-on-year. However, the company noted that sales in March were lower by Rs 4.7 billion than guidance due to deferrals linked to geopolitical tensions.

Collections for the quarter came in at Rs 52.3 billion, marking an 18 percent year-on-year increase and a sharp 47 percent jump sequentially from Rs 35.6 billion in the previous quarter. The rise was attributed to accelerated construction activity during the period. For FY26, collections reached Rs 151.6 billion, reflecting a 5 percent increase over the previous year. The improvement highlights stronger execution and cash flow generation across projects.

During Q4 FY26, the company added one project in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region with a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 13 billion. Over the full year, Lodha added twelve projects across MMR, Pune, Bengaluru, and NCR, with a total GDV of approximately Rs 600 billion, significantly exceeding its annual guidance. As of April 1, 2026, the company has a GDV of around Rs 2 trillion available for sale, providing strong visibility for future growth.

Lodha Developers reduced its net debt by Rs 8.0 billion during the quarter to Rs 53.7 billion, supported by robust collections. Despite substantial investments in business development throughout the year, the company maintained a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23x, well below its internal ceiling of 0.5x. This reflects a disciplined approach to capital management while continuing to invest in expansion opportunities.

Lodha Developers’ FY26 performance underscores a combination of strong demand, disciplined execution, and balance sheet improvement, positioning the company for sustained growth in the coming periods.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s regulatory filing and contains provisional figures subject to limited review and audit adjustments.