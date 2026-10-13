Puravankara Q2 Pre-Sales Jump 62% To ₹2,136 Crore, Collections Hit ₹1,301 Crore

Puravankara |

Mumbai: Puravankara Limited announced on October 13, 2026, that its pre-sales for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027 (Q2FY27) reached ₹2,136 crore, marking a 62% increase from ₹1,322 crore recorded in Q2FY26.

Collections and Sales Area Growth

Customer collections grew by 24% year-on-year to ₹1,301 crore, up from ₹1,047 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The sales area for the quarter stood at 1.83 million square feet (msft), an increase of 22% year-on-year.

Price Realisation and Handovers

Average price realisation improved by 32% year-on-year, reaching ₹11,651 per sq. ft. During Q2FY27, Puravankara handed over 977 homes, totalling 0.97 msft, contributing to cumulative handovers of 1,722 homes spanning 1.92 msft for H1FY27.

Business Development and Pipeline

The company added 6.51 msft of potential developable area in Q2FY27, with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹8,900 crore. This brings total pipeline additions for H1FY27 to 10.74 msft, with an estimated GDV of ₹14,100 crore, across Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Greater Noida.

Q2FY27 Project Additions

New projects secured in Q2FY27 include a 7.83-acre land parcel in South-East Bengaluru with a potential GDV of over ₹1,100 crore and 0.89 msft developable area. Redevelopment rights for three residential societies across 4.68 acres were secured in Goregaon West, Mumbai, offering approximately 1.05 msft developable potential and an estimated GDV of ₹2,600 crore.

Delhi-NCR Entry and Other Acquisitions

Puravankara also entered the Delhi-NCR market by securing a 13.44-acre land parcel in Greater Noida, with a developable area of 4.57 msft and a GDV potential of ₹5,200 crore. Earlier in Q1FY27, the company secured a 14.57-acre land parcel in Mandur, Bengaluru, with a GDV of ₹2,300 crore.

Property Sale

The company completed the sale of its commercial property, Purva Zentech, to an entity backed by ICICI Prudential AMC on September 30, 2026. The transaction valued the asset at an enterprise value of ₹625.94 crore and was executed through the transfer of the company's entire shareholding in Purva Ruby Properties Private Limited.

Management Commentary

Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Limited, said the company's focus is on scaling the business while maintaining discipline in pricing, capital deployment, and execution. He added that the Q2FY27 performance supports the strategy of investing in differentiated developments in markets with enduring demand. Puravankara said it will translate development potential into launches, sales, and cash flows while remaining selective about capital deployment and focused on execution.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.