Puravankara Secures Bengaluru Land Parcel With ₹2,300 Crore GDV

Puravankara Limited secured a 14.57-acre land parcel in Bengaluru’s Mandur-Budigere corridor with an estimated gross development value of Rupees 2,300 crore. |

Mumbai: Puravankara Limited has secured a 14.57-acre land parcel in Mandur-Budigere, Bengaluru, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rupees 2,300 crore. The project will have a total saleable area of around 1.8 million square feet and will be developed through a mix of joint development and outright acquisition. Of the total land parcel, 7.92 acres fall under a joint development agreement, while 6.65 acres have been acquired directly by the company.

Expansion In Bengaluru

The company said the acquisition is part of its strategy to strengthen its residential development pipeline across key Bengaluru micro-markets. Following the transaction, Puravankara’s total developable landbank in Bengaluru has increased to 25.61 million square feet. The company added that the Mandur-Budigere corridor has emerged as a fast-growing residential market due to infrastructure expansion and strong demand from technology and corporate professionals working in nearby commercial hubs.

Strategic Location Benefits

The land parcel is located near the Whitefield-Kadugodi region and offers connectivity to Whitefield, KR Puram, ITPL, Outer Ring Road, and Kempegowda International Airport. The area is also supported by schools, healthcare facilities, gated communities, and expanding lifestyle infrastructure. Puravankara stated that the project aligns with its focus on adding projects through capital-efficient structures such as joint development agreements.

Development Pipeline Growth

During FY26, the company expanded its Bengaluru development pipeline through acquisitions and joint developments across Hennur Road, Anekal Taluk, Balagere East Bengaluru, and KIADB Hardware Park. These additions together carry an estimated GDV of around Rupees 10,400 crore.

As of March 31, 2026, Puravankara had completed 95 projects covering nearly 57 million square feet across nine cities, while ongoing projects stood at 36.69 million square feet. The company’s total landbank currently stands at around 40 million square feet.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company disclosures and does not constitute investment advice.