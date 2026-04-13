Puravankara Reports 190% Q4 Sales Surge To ₹3,547 Crore

Puravankara Limited reported a sharp rise in quarterly and annual sales for FY26, with Q4 sales reaching Rupees 3,547 crore, up 190 percent year-on-year, and full-year sales at Rupees 7,407 crore, up 55 percent. |

Bengaluru: A strong finish to the fiscal year has put Puravankara firmly in a high-growth lane, driven by new launches, improved pricing, and a steadily expanding project pipeline.

Sales Growth Accelerates

Puravankara posted its highest-ever quarterly sales of Rs 3,547 crore in Q4FY26, a 190 percent jump from Rs 1,225 crore a year ago. Annual sales climbed to Rs 7,407 crore, marking a 55 percent increase over FY25. This surge reflects both strong housing demand and timely project launches, especially in key urban markets.

Collections and Pricing Rise

Customer collections for the quarter stood at Rs 1,213 crore, up 36 percent from the previous year, while annual collections reached Rs 4,258 crore, growing 15 percent. Average price realisation also improved significantly, rising 21 percent year-on-year to Rs 10,213 per square foot. According to the performance table on page 3, quarterly realisations hit Rs 11,787 per square foot, indicating stronger pricing power and premium product traction.

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Pipeline Drives Momentum

Managing Director Ashish Puravankara indicated that the company’s growth was supported by a strengthened pipeline and fresh project additions. During FY26, the company added 13.6 million square feet of development potential with an estimated gross development value of Rs 15,200 crore. New launches across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kochi, and Pune, along with additional phases of existing projects, contributed to a total saleable area of 6.39 million square feet.

Expansion Plans Ahead

Looking forward, the company plans to launch 30 projects over the next 24 months, primarily across South India and Mumbai. These projects represent a developable area of around 51.14 million square feet and a potential value exceeding Rs 55,000 crore. As highlighted in the outlook section on page 4, the company remains optimistic despite global uncertainties, banking on India’s projected GDP growth of 7.6 percent and sustained residential demand.

Puravankara’s FY26 performance signals a transition into a larger growth phase, backed by scale, pricing strength, and a robust project pipeline, positioning the company for continued expansion.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s official filing dated April 13, 2026, and does not include external verification or additional sources.