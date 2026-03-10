Puravankara Enters ₹1,300 Crore Joint Development Project On Hennur Road In Bengaluru

Puravankara Limited has entered into a joint development agreement for a 4-acre land parcel on Hennur Road in Bengaluru with an estimated gross development value of over Rs 1,300 crore. |

Bengaluru: Real estate developer Puravankara Limited is expanding its presence in North Bengaluru with a new residential project through a joint development partnership.

The company has entered into a joint development arrangement for a 4-acre land parcel located on Hennur Road in Bengaluru. The project has an estimated gross development value (GDV) of more than Rs 1,300 crore and will offer approximately 0.84 million square feet of saleable area. The development forms part of Puravankara’s strategy to strengthen its presence in high-potential micro-markets that benefit from strong infrastructure, connectivity, and sustained residential demand.

According to Managing Director Ashish Puravankara, Bengaluru remains one of India’s most resilient residential markets, supported by employment growth, infrastructure development, and consistent housing demand. He indicated that North Bengaluru has emerged as a major growth corridor due to its proximity to Kempegowda International Airport, expanding technology parks, and improved connectivity. Hennur Road, in particular, has gained traction among homebuyers because of its access to employment hubs and well-developed social infrastructure.

Mallanna Sasalu, CEO – South at Puravankara Limited, noted that the new development reflects the company’s strategy of expanding through capital-efficient partnerships in key residential corridors. The company expects strong buyer interest in the project and plans to bring it to market within the next six to twelve months. The project will further strengthen Puravankara’s residential portfolio in Bengaluru.

The Hennur Road project follows several recent acquisitions that have expanded the company’s Bengaluru development pipeline. These include a 53.5-acre land parcel in Anekal Taluka with a development potential of 6.4 million square feet and an estimated GDV exceeding Rs 4,800 crore. Additionally, the company is developing a 24.59-acre parcel at KIADB Hardware Park in North Bengaluru with a development potential of 3.48 million square feet and a GDV of more than Rs 3,300 crore, along with a 5.5-acre joint development in Balagere in East Bengaluru with a GDV of over Rs 1,000 crore.

Puravankara said the new project is expected to further strengthen its presence in Bengaluru’s high-growth residential markets while supporting its long-term expansion strategy.

