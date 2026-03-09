Women Homebuyers Record Double-Digit Share In Housing Sales Across Key Cities | Representational Image

Mumbai: Women Homebuyers have Recorded Double-Digit Share in Housing Sales Across Key Cities of the state according to data released by property analytics firm CRE Matrix, a real estate deep analytics platform.

The analysis, which examined primary residential units registered between calendar years 2022 and 2025, shows that women buyers made up 27 per cent of total home purchases in Pune and 26 per cent in Thane. In Mumbai, women accounted for 18 per cent of total housing purchases during the same period.

In absolute terms, about 94,736 homes in Pune were purchased by women out of a total of 3,55,602 units sold. Thane recorded 50,222 homes bought by women out of 1,92,338 units sold, while Mumbai saw 32,132 homes purchased by women out of a total of 1,82,180 residential units sold.

The estimates are based on primary residential units registered and identified through the one per cent stamp duty concession availed by women buyers.

Industry experts say policy incentives and increasing financial independence among women are key factors driving this trend.

“Women buyers receive a concession in stamp duty compared to male buyers, and even a one per cent difference in stamp duty can be meaningful when you are purchasing a house — it still translates into significant savings,” said Abhishek Gupta CEO & Co Founder of CRE Matrix.

Also Watch:

He added that broader social changes are also playing a role. “women today are far more educated, financially independent and confident about making their own decisions. Many are also choosing to delay marriage or family responsibilities, which naturally increases the need for personal financial security and independence — and home ownership becomes a part of that,” Gupta said.

The Thane market in the study includes Thane city, Mira-Bhayander, Bhiwandi, Kalyan-Dombivli and Thane–Navi Mumbai micro-markets, while the Pune figures cover areas under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

According to analysts, the data reflects a gradual but steady rise in women participating in property ownership, supported by policy incentives, higher workforce participation and growing financial autonomy.