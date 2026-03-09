US–Iran–Israel War: PM Modi Chairs High-Level Meeting With HM Amit Shah, EAM Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval & CDS Anil Chauhan

File | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

New Delhi: Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a meeting on the situation in West Asia. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan are also present at the key meeting.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar spoke in the Rajya Sabha and informed members that the Prime Minister is personally monitoring developments amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

At the beginning of the session, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge attempted to raise the issue of the death of Indian nationals during the ongoing conflict in the region.

His remarks triggered protests from the Treasury benches, following which Chairman C. P. Radhakrishnan asked Kharge to conclude his intervention and invited the External Affairs Minister to make his statement in the House.

“Our government had issued a statement on February 20 expressing deep concerns and urging all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritise the safety of civilians. We continue to believe that dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate the tensions,” the External Affairs Minister said.

“It is also important that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all the states in the region be respected,” he added.