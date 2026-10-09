Ajmera Realty Reports H1FY27 Sales Value Of ₹370 Crore, Collections Of ₹363 Crore

Ajmera Realty |

Mumbai: Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd (ARIIL) on 9 October 2026, reported a pre-sales value of ₹224 crore and collections of ₹190 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026.

H1 FY27 Performance

For the first half of fiscal year 2027 (H1 FY27), Ajmera Realty recorded cumulative pre-sales of ₹370 crore. Collections for the same period stood at ₹363 crore.

Sales and Area Sold

The company sold 72,883 sq. ft. of carpet area in Q2 FY27, a decrease of 68% compared to 2,29,772 sq. ft. in Q2 FY26. Sales value in Q2 FY27 declined by 69% to ₹224 crore from ₹720 crore in the prior year period.

Collections

Collections for Q2 FY27 were ₹190 crore, a 14% decrease from ₹220 crore in Q2 FY26. For H1 FY27, collections totalled ₹363 crore, down 20% from ₹454 crore in H1 FY26.

Management Commentary

Dhaval Ajmera, Director - Corporate Affairs, said Q2 FY27 showed sustained sales momentum across ongoing projects. Ajmera noted the company is progressing with approvals for upcoming projects and expects launches to strengthen its development pipeline.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.