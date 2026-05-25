Ajmera Realty Reports 185% Revenue Growth To ₹43.1 Crore, Net Profit Up 122% In Q4

Ajmera Realty & Infra India reported a 185 percent jump in Q4 FY26 consolidated revenue to Rs 43.1 crore, while net profit rose 122 percent year-on-year to Rs 5.6 crore. |

Mumbai: Ajmera Realty & Infra India Limited reported strong growth in consolidated revenue and profitability for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, driven by higher project execution during the period. Revenue from operations rose 185 percent year-on-year to Rupees 43.1 crore from Rupees 15.1 crore in Q4 FY25. Net profit after minority interest increased 122 percent to Rupees 5.6 crore from Rupees 2.5 crore a year earlier. Total income stood at Rupees 43.4 crore compared with Rupees 15.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25, while profit before tax rose sharply to Rupees 8.7 crore.

Sequential And Annual Growth

Compared with Q3 FY26, consolidated revenue from operations increased 137 percent to Rupees 18.2 crore. Net profit attributable to owners of the holding company rose 118 percent sequentially from Rupees 2.6 crore. Total expenses climbed to Rupees 34.7 crore from Rupees 14.1 crore in the preceding quarter due to higher construction-related activity. Construction and material costs increased to Rupees 31.5 crore from Rupees 9.0 crore in Q3 FY26. Employee benefit expenses remained broadly stable at Rupees 1.8 crore, while finance costs declined to Rupees 1.2 crore from Rupees 1.4 crore sequentially.

What Drove The Numbers

The improvement in quarterly performance was supported by increased construction execution and stronger operational activity across projects. Consolidated profit before tax rose 163 percent year-on-year to Rupees 8.7 crore from Rupees 3.3 crore. Depreciation expenses increased marginally to Rupees 1.3 crore from Rupees 1.1 crore in the preceding quarter. Earnings per share rose to Rupees 2.83 in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 1.28 in the corresponding quarter last year. The company also reported positive other comprehensive income during the period.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations increased 48 percent to Rupees 1,090 crore from Rupees 738 crore in FY25. Net profit attributable to owners of the holding company rose 19 percent to Rupees 150 crore from Rupees 126 crore a year earlier.

Total assets stood at Rupees 2,594 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rupees 2,255 crore at the end of FY25. Cash and cash equivalents declined to Rupees 33.0 crore from Rupees 68.6 crore. Total equity attributable to owners increased to Rupees 1,398 crore from Rupees 1,207 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.