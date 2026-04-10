Ajmera Realty Reports ₹1,701 Crore Pre-Sales & ₹1,103 Crore Collections

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Limited reported its highest-ever annual performance in FY2026, with pre-sales reaching Rs 1,701 crore, up 57 percent year-on-year, and collections rising 71 percent to Rs 1,103 crore. |

Mumbai: Ajmera Realty has delivered a standout financial year, driven by strong housing demand, successful project launches, and improved execution, setting new benchmarks across key operational metrics.

Ajmera Realty recorded its highest-ever annual pre-sales of Rs 1,701 crore in FY2026, reflecting a sharp 57 percent year-on-year growth. The company sold 660,246 square feet during the year, marking an 11 percent increase over the previous year. A major driver behind this growth was strong market absorption, with 82 percent of sales coming from newly launched projects, indicating effective product positioning and demand alignment.

Collections surged to an all-time high of Rs 1,103 crore, representing a 71 percent year-on-year increase. This performance was supported by faster project execution and a clear focus on timely delivery. Quarterly trends also highlighted strong momentum, with Q4 collections reaching Rs 316 crore, up significantly compared to the same period last year, reinforcing improved cash flow generation.

The company’s established projects played a key role in sustaining demand. Developments such as Ajmera Manhattan 1, Greenfinity, Vihara, Iris, and Manhattan 2 recorded strong buyer interest, with inventory absorption levels ranging between 50 percent and 95 percent. This performance underscores the company’s brand strength and its ability to attract consistent demand across different micro-markets.

Ajmera Realty launched four new projects during FY2026, including Ajmera Manhattan 2, 33Fifteen, Ajmera Solis, and Ajmera Vann, with a combined estimated gross development value of Rs 3,088 crore. High absorption levels in these projects validate the company’s expansion strategy. Additionally, the company secured occupation certificates for three projects, highlighting its execution capabilities and commitment to timely delivery.

Ajmera Realty’s FY2026 performance reflects a combination of strong demand, disciplined execution, and strategic project launches. The company’s focus on cash flow generation and expansion positions it well to sustain growth momentum in the coming years.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release filing and may contain forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties.