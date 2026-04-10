Prestige Estates Acquires 50% Stake In Aaramnagar Realty With ₹180 Crore Investment

Prestige Estates Projects Limited has acquired a 50 percent partnership interest in Aaramnagar Realty LLP by investing Rupees 180 crore. |

Mumbai: Prestige Estates is sharpening its focus on Mumbai’s premium housing market, backing a new partnership in Versova with a significant capital infusion to drive project development.

Prestige Estates has completed the acquisition of a 50 percent partnership interest in Aaramnagar Realty LLP, marking a key step in expanding its footprint in Mumbai. The transaction was finalized on April 9, 2026, giving the company equal ownership in the entity formed to undertake a real estate development project in Versova. The deal reflects a targeted approach to entering high-potential micro-markets.

As part of the acquisition, Prestige infused Rs 180 crore into the LLP through a combination of capital and current account contribution. This cash investment underscores the company’s commitment to funding the project’s development from an early stage. The structure allows Prestige to actively participate in execution while sharing project-level responsibilities with its partner.

The primary objective of acquiring the stake is to develop a real estate project in Versova, a well-established residential locality in Mumbai. As noted in the annexure on page 2, Aaramnagar Realty LLP operates in the real estate development sector and was incorporated in 2018. Despite reporting nil turnover over the past three years, the entity serves as a dedicated vehicle for this upcoming project.

The transaction does not fall under related party dealings, and the company confirmed that its promoters or promoter group have no direct interest in the LLP. This ensures a clean ownership structure and simplifies governance. Additionally, no regulatory approvals were required, allowing for a smooth and timely completion of the acquisition.

Prestige Estates’ investment highlights its strategy of deploying capital into focused development opportunities in key urban markets. With a defined project objective and structured partnership, the company is positioning itself to capitalize on demand in Mumbai’s residential segment.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official regulatory filing and may contain forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties.