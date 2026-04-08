Prestige Estates Surpasses ₹30,024 Crore Pre-Sales In FY26, Records 76% Annual Growth

Prestige Estates Projects Limited reported its highest-ever annual pre-sales of Rs 30,024 crore for FY26, marking a 76 percent year-on-year increase, according to a company filing dated April 7, 2026. |

Bengaluru: Prestige Estates has wrapped up FY26 on a record-setting note, as India’s real estate demand continues to show resilience across major urban centres.

Prestige Estates Projects Limited reported its highest-ever annual pre-sales of Rs 30,024 crore in FY26, marking a sharp 76 percent rise compared to the previous year. This milestone underscores a breakout year for the developer, reflecting both scale expansion and strong market absorption. The fourth quarter alone contributed Rs 7,697 crore, registering a 10 percent year-on-year increase and rounding off the year with steady momentum.

The company saw consistent traction across its core geographies, including Bengaluru, National Capital Region, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Demand remained balanced between newly launched projects and existing inventory, signaling sustained buyer confidence. This broad-based performance suggests that end-user demand, rather than speculative activity, continues to anchor sales growth across multiple city markets during the fiscal year.

Chairman and Managing Director Irfan Razack indicated that steady demand and execution discipline played a central role in driving performance. He highlighted that customer preference for well-located, high-quality developments continues to support sales velocity. According to him, consistent quarterly momentum and a strong finish to the year reflect the company’s ability to align product offerings with evolving buyer expectations.

Looking ahead, Prestige Estates is preparing to build on this momentum through a robust pipeline of upcoming launches across key cities. The company aims to scale its presence further while maintaining a measured approach to growth. With operations spanning multiple segments and cities, its strategy remains focused on disciplined expansion without compromising execution standards.

Prestige Group, with nearly four decades of experience, continues to expand its footprint across residential, commercial, retail, and hospitality segments, reinforcing its position in India’s real estate sector.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release filing and does not include independent verification or additional sources.