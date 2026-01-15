Prestige Estates Reports 39% Jump In Q3 Sales Bookings To ₹4,184 Crore, 9M FY26 Pre-Sales Surge To ₹22,327 Crore

File Image |

New Delhi: Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has reported a 39 per cent increase in its sales bookings to Rs 4183.6 crore in the third quarter of this financial year on better demand for its housing properties. In a regulatory filing late Wednesday, the Bengaluru-based company informed that the company's sales bookings or pre-sales jumped over two times to Rs 22,327.3 crore during the first nine months of this fiscal year.

Irfan Razack, Chairman & Managing Director, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, said, "The record-breaking performance delivered in the first nine months of FY26 is a strong validation of the demand environment for our portfolio and the strength of our execution platform." "Achieving our highest-ever sales and collections, surpassing even previous full-year peaks within just nine months, reflects the trust customers continue to place in the Prestige brand and the consistency of our market positioning," he added.

Sales volume stood at 2.99 million sq ft in the third quarter of this fiscal, while cumulative sales volume for the first nine months of FY26 reached 16.95 million sq ft. During October-December quarter, the company sold 1,811 units, taking total units sold in 9M FY26 to 8,598 units. The geographical sales mix remained well diversified, with Mumbai contributing 36 per cent, Bengaluru 25 per cent, Hyderabad 16 per cent, Delhi-NCR 16 per cent, Chennai 5 per cent and Kochi 2 per cent of total sales during the third quarter.

The average realisation during the third quarter stood at Rs 14,459 per sq. ft., reflecting a 6 per cent year- on-year growth. Prestige Group is one of India's leading real estate developers. The company builds residential, commercial (office and retail) and hospitality projects across major cities. As of September 2025, the Group has delivered 310 projects spanning 202 million sq ft and currently has a pipeline of 130 projects across 199 million sq ft.

