 Indian Stock Markets Closed Today For Maharashtra Municipal Elections, Trading Resumes Friday
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndian Stock Markets Closed Today For Maharashtra Municipal Elections, Trading Resumes Friday

Indian Stock Markets Closed Today For Maharashtra Municipal Elections, Trading Resumes Friday

BSE and NSE remained closed on January 15, 2026, due to municipal corporation elections across Maharashtra, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The holiday covered equity, derivatives, commodity, and gold receipt segments, with January derivatives contracts expiring a day early. Trading will resume on Friday. Sensex fell 0.29% to 83,382.71, and Nifty dropped 0.26% to 25,665.60.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 09:59 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: The Indian stock markets remain closed on Thursday on account of municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra. In an earlier notification, the BSE said there will be no trading in the equity segment, equity derivatives, commodity derivatives, and electronic gold receipts on that day. It also said that equity derivative contracts originally scheduled to expire on January 15, 2026, expired a day earlier. These revisions will be reflected in the end-of-day contract master files.

The NSE also said that January 15 will be a trading holiday in both the capital market and futures and options segments. The decision follows the Maharashtra government’s declaration of a public holiday on January 15 to ensure the smooth conduct of elections in 29 municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai. Trading on the NSE and the BSE will resume on Friday. On Wednesday, domestic stock markets ended lower after a highly volatile trading session, as losses in IT and realty stocks weighed on investor sentiment.

Read Also
Gold Nears Record High, Silver Surges 4.5% To New Peak On Softer US Inflation & Geopolitical...
article-image

Rising geopolitical tensions and uncertainty surrounding the US-India trade deal also capped any meaningful recovery during the day. Sensex slipped 0.29 per cent, or 244.98 points, to close at 83,382.71, while Nifty ended 0.26 per cent, or 66.70 points, lower at 25,665.60. Broader markets performed better than the frontline indices. The Nifty SmallCap 100 index rose 0.67 per cent, while the Nifty MidCap 100 index settled 0.29 per cent higher. On the sectoral front, IT and realty stocks faced selling pressure, with the Nifty IT index falling 1.08 per cent and the Nifty Realty index declining 0.92 per cent.

Market sentiment continued to be influenced by persistent foreign institutional selling and heightened geopolitical and trade-related uncertainties, which kept overall risk appetite subdued. Although there was some early optimism around key support levels and progress in trade discussions, the absence of sustained follow-through and broader macro uncertainty led to a cautious, stock-specific trading environment, said analysts.

FPJ Shorts
Watch: Shashi Tharoor's Dance To Taylor Swift's 'Fate Of Ophelia' Goes Viral: Netizens Say, 'Your Gen Z Manager Deserves A Raise'
Watch: Shashi Tharoor's Dance To Taylor Swift's 'Fate Of Ophelia' Goes Viral: Netizens Say, 'Your Gen Z Manager Deserves A Raise'
Google Pixel 10a Launch Timeline & Colour Options Leaked, May Be Unveiled Mid-February
Google Pixel 10a Launch Timeline & Colour Options Leaked, May Be Unveiled Mid-February
BMC Elections 2026: Hema Malini Says 'Achi Hawa Chahiye', Shares Vision for a Better Mumbai While Casting Her Vote- Watch VIDEO
BMC Elections 2026: Hema Malini Says 'Achi Hawa Chahiye', Shares Vision for a Better Mumbai While Casting Her Vote- Watch VIDEO
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Hit By Confusion Over Voting Slips, Mumbaikars Leave Polling Booths Without Voting After Record Mismatch
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Hit By Confusion Over Voting Slips, Mumbaikars Leave Polling Booths Without Voting After Record Mismatch

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Consumer Commission Holds Amazon India Liable For Defective Product Sale; Orders...
Mumbai: Consumer Commission Holds Amazon India Liable For Defective Product Sale; Orders...
Indian Stock Markets Closed Today For Maharashtra Municipal Elections, Trading Resumes Friday
Indian Stock Markets Closed Today For Maharashtra Municipal Elections, Trading Resumes Friday
RBI Proposes Major Changes To Banks' Net Open Position Limits, Aligns With Basel Standards
RBI Proposes Major Changes To Banks' Net Open Position Limits, Aligns With Basel Standards
Bajaj Auto Targets No.1 Spot In Global E-Scooter Market With New Chetak C25 Launch
Bajaj Auto Targets No.1 Spot In Global E-Scooter Market With New Chetak C25 Launch
World Bank Approves $680 Million Loans For Three Assam Projects
World Bank Approves $680 Million Loans For Three Assam Projects