 Kernex Microsystems Wins ₹2,465.71 Crore CLW Order, Expands KAVACH Deployment Across 3,024 Locomotives
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessKernex Microsystems Wins ₹2,465.71 Crore CLW Order, Expands KAVACH Deployment Across 3,024 Locomotives

Kernex Microsystems Wins ₹2,465.71 Crore CLW Order, Expands KAVACH Deployment Across 3,024 Locomotives

Kernex Microsystems has secured a ₹2,465.71 crore order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works to supply and install 3,024 KAVACH systems. The 12-month contract boosts its revenue visibility and builds on strong Q3 performance, positioning the company for a robust Q4 and continued growth in India’s railway safety modernization efforts.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: In a breakthrough for India’s railway safety push, Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd has secured a Rupees 2,465.71 crore contract from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) to supply and install 3,024 sets of KAVACH on-board equipment. The project is scheduled for completion within 12 months from the purchase order date. The order, one of the largest for the company to date, covers end-to-end supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of the RDSO-specified KAVACH systems (Version 4.0 or latest). This deal reinforces Kernex's leadership in rail safety automation and significantly boosts its forward revenue visibility.

Q3 revenue outlook strengthens

This announcement comes on the heels of steadily improving quarterly results. In Q1 FY26, Kernex posted modest top-line recovery. Q2 showed acceleration with order conversions and execution gains, while Q3 marked a revenue inflection point with the company clocking its highest quarterly turnover of the fiscal year. The new CLW deal is likely to keep the Q4 pipeline strong, providing momentum heading into FY27.

Read Also
Central Railway welcomes its Award winning Teams for winning 5 Shields at the Ati Vishisht Rail Seva...
article-image

Execution timeline in focus

FPJ Shorts
US: Republican Lawmakers Push Bill to Tighten Student Visa Oversight Amid Security Concerns
US: Republican Lawmakers Push Bill to Tighten Student Visa Oversight Amid Security Concerns
Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026: EVM Malfunction Sparks Chaos At Navi Mumbai Polling Booth, Votes For NOTA Redirected To BJP
Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026: EVM Malfunction Sparks Chaos At Navi Mumbai Polling Booth, Votes For NOTA Redirected To BJP
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Casts Vote At Dadar's Balmohan Vidya Mandir, Accuses SEC Of Bias
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Casts Vote At Dadar's Balmohan Vidya Mandir, Accuses SEC Of Bias
UP Polytechnic 2026 Registration Begins Today At jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Exam From May 15
UP Polytechnic 2026 Registration Begins Today At jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Exam From May 15

Management confirmed the Rupees 2,465.71 crore contract is to be executed within 12 months. The sheer scale—3,024 locomotives—signals a rapid expansion in Indian Railways' KAVACH rollout, with Kernex positioned as a key implementation partner. The company sees this as a strategic validation of its technical capabilities and past execution performance in similar turnkey contracts.

Building long-term visibility

While the deal is domestic and does not involve any related party, it bolsters Kernex’s ambitions to scale operations, including exploring exports of its safety solutions. The contract aligns with the company's broader strategy to capitalize on national infrastructure upgrades, with digital signalling and automated safety systems at the core of future growth.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kernex Microsystems Wins ₹2,465.71 Crore CLW Order, Expands KAVACH Deployment Across 3,024...
Kernex Microsystems Wins ₹2,465.71 Crore CLW Order, Expands KAVACH Deployment Across 3,024...
Prestige Estates Reports 39% Jump In Q3 Sales Bookings To ₹4,184 Crore, 9M FY26 Pre-Sales Surge To...
Prestige Estates Reports 39% Jump In Q3 Sales Bookings To ₹4,184 Crore, 9M FY26 Pre-Sales Surge To...
Biocon Raises ₹4,150 Crore Via QIP, To Buy Viatris Stake In Biocon Biologics
Biocon Raises ₹4,150 Crore Via QIP, To Buy Viatris Stake In Biocon Biologics
Mumbai: Consumer Commission Holds Amazon India Liable For Defective Product Sale; Orders...
Mumbai: Consumer Commission Holds Amazon India Liable For Defective Product Sale; Orders...
Indian Stock Markets Closed Today For Maharashtra Municipal Elections, Trading Resumes Friday
Indian Stock Markets Closed Today For Maharashtra Municipal Elections, Trading Resumes Friday