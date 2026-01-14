 Gold Nears Record High, Silver Surges 4.5% To New Peak On Softer US Inflation & Geopolitical Tensions
On January 14, 2026, MCX gold February futures rose 0.53% to Rs 1,42,995 per 10 grams, eyeing fresh record highs, while MCX silver March futures soared 4.53% to Rs 2,87,640 per kg amid safe-haven demand. Softer-than-expected US core CPI data (2.6% YoY) fueled Fed rate-cut bets for 2026, alongside elevated geopolitical risks from Iran unrest and other global tensions, boosting precious metals.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 10:42 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: Gold hovered near fresh record high while silver touched new peak on Wednesday, as softer US inflation data and elevated geopolitical tensions boosted safe haven demand among investors. MCX gold February futures rose 0.53 per cent to Rs 1,42,995 per 10 grams around 10.05 am, while MCX silver March futures climbed 4.53 per cent to Rs 2,87,640 per kg. US core Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for December showed a 0.2 per cent month‑on‑month surge and 2.6 per cent year‑on‑year rise, below forecasts and reinforcing market bets that the Federal Reserve will cut rates in 2026, driving gold prices higher.

Analyst said the softer inflation print, coupled with mixed US jobs data, will lead the Fed likely to hold in January but likely undertake two to three cuts through the year, supporting gold prices. "Ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainties continued to fuel safe-haven demand. Civil unrest in Iran and rising geopolitical tensions further supported buying interest in precious metals.

