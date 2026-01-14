 Ajmera Realty Clocks ₹1,431 Crore Sales In 9M FY26, More Than Doubles Q3 Performance Year-On-Year
Ajmera Realty has crossed Rs 1,431 crore in sales in the first nine months of FY26, already surpassing past records. In Q3 alone, sales jumped 123 percent year-on-year to Rs 603 crore, helped by strong buyer response to a new Mumbai project.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 12:25 PM IST
Ajmera Realty has crossed Rs 1,431 crore in sales in the first nine months of FY26.

Mumbai: Ajmera Realty’s strong Q3 FY26 performance shows the company is heading for its best year yet. The Mumbai-based builder saw sharp jumps in both sales and collections, driven mainly by a popular new launch in Vikhroli.

Q3 Sales Hit Rs 603 Crore

Ajmera Realty recorded Rs 603 crore in sales for Q3 FY26, up from Rs 270 crore last year-a jump of 123 percent. The total area sold rose 59 percent to 2,62,975 sq. ft., showing solid buyer interest. Cash collections nearly doubled to Rs 333 crore, giving the company healthy cash flow.

Nine-Month Numbers Break Records

From April to December 2025 (9M FY26), Ajmera clocked Rs 1,431 crore in total sales-its highest ever. This is a 72 percent rise from Rs 830 crore during the same period last year. Collections also grew 70 percent to Rs 787 crore, while total area sold rose 36 percent to 5,55,991 sq. ft..

Vikhroli Launch Drives Growth

The boost came largely from the launch of Ajmera Solis at Vikhroli, Mumbai. Phase 1 of the project sold 84 percent of its inventory quickly, thanks to its 1, 2, and 3 BHK layouts and good location. Director Dhaval Ajmera said the response showed strong trust in the brand and its expansion into new areas.

Aiming Higher for FY26

With Rs 1,431 crore already in the bag, the company is well on track to beat its full-year target of Rs 1,600 crore. It now plans to fast-track new launches, speed up ongoing projects, and reduce debt to improve its financial position further.

Ajmera Realty’s strong Q3 shows growing buyer confidence and smart project planning. The company looks set for a record-breaking year.

