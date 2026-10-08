Tata Steel India Crude Steel Production Rises 10% YoY In Q2 FY27 To 6.21 Million Tonnes

Tata Steel |

Mumbai: Tata Steel India's crude steel production in the second quarter of financial year 2027 (2QFY27) rose by 10% year-on-year (YoY) to 6.21 million tonnes. Production also increased by 8% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), driven by higher output from its Jamshedpur and Kalinganagar facilities, the company announced on October 7, 2026.

Domestic Deliveries Growth

Domestic deliveries for the quarter stood at 5.97 million tonnes, an increase of 7% YoY and 15% QoQ. The company attributed this growth to an enriched product mix and stable demand across market segments despite seasonal rains.

Half-Year Performance

For the first half of FY27 (1HFY27), Tata Steel India's crude steel production reached 11.97 million tonnes, up 10% YoY. Deliveries for the same period increased by 8% YoY to 11.14 million tonnes.

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Key Domestic Highlights

Domestic deliveries saw strong performance in various verticals. The 'Automotive & Special Products' segment recorded volumes of approximately 1.1 million tonnes, up 19% YoY and 9% QoQ, supported by the ramp-up of continuous annealing and galvanising lines.

Branded Products and Retail

'Branded Products & Retail' achieved volumes of approximately 2.2 million tonnes. Tata Tiscon volumes grew 7% QoQ, while the galvanised brand Tata Kosh saw a 25% QoQ increase.

Construction and Engineering

'Construction & Solutions' volumes reached approximately 0.6 million tonnes, with ready-to-use solutions growing 32% YoY. 'Engineering and Packaging' volumes were approximately 0.4 million tonnes, up 12% QoQ, driven by higher sales to the Oil & Gas sector.

Downstream Sales and E-commerce

Downstream sales, including Cold rolled, Galvanised, Tubes, Tinplate, Wires, and Colors, continued to grow. Colors achieved quarterly volumes, up 34% QoQ. Gross Merchandise Value from e-commerce platforms, Tata Steel Aashiyana and DigECA, was ₹2,860 crore for the quarter, an increase of 30% QoQ.

International Operations

Tata Steel Netherlands' liquid steel production was approximately 1.52 million tonnes, with deliveries of approximately 1.30 million tonnes. Tata Steel UK's deliveries were 0.38 million tonnes, impacted by inventory build-up ahead of new safeguard measures.

Thailand Performance

Tata Steel Thailand's saleable steel production stood at 0.32 million tonnes, and deliveries were 0.31 million tonnes for the quarter. Deliveries were marginally lower QoQ due to heavy rains in September 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.