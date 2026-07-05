Tata Steel To Spend ₹20,000 Crore In FY27, 60% Capex To Boost India Expansion And New Technologies

Mumbai: Tata Steel is planning a major increase in capital spending in FY27 as it focuses on expanding capacity and improving technology. The company aims to spend around Rs 20,000 crore during the current financial year.

This is nearly 38 percent higher than the Rs 14,559 crore spent in FY26. The higher spending reflects Tata Steel’s long-term growth plans and focus on strengthening operations.

India Gets Major Share

The company said about 60 percent of the total planned investment will be used for its India business. Management said India remains the biggest growth market for steel demand, especially because of rising infrastructure and construction activity.

CEO and MD T. V. Narendran and CFO Koushik Chatterjee said the capex plan includes both maintenance and growth-focused projects.

Expansion And Technology Push

A major part of the investment will go into capacity expansion and technology upgrades. Key projects include expansion in tinplate and wires, the Hot Rolled Pickling and Galvanising Line (HRPGL) facility at Tarapur, and coke oven projects at Jamshedpur.

The company is also investing in mining operations, supply chain improvements, and sustainability initiatives to make steel production more efficient and environmentally friendly.

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Long-Term Growth Strategy

Tata Steel currently has a consolidated steelmaking capacity of over 36 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), excluding its UK assets under transition.

Its Indian capacity stands at 27.35 MTPA, and the company wants to raise this to 40 MTPA over time. The long-term goal is to cross 50 MTPA globally.

The company is expanding the 4.8 MTPA Phase-I project at NINL and has partnered with Lloyds Metals & Energy to explore a new 6 MTPA greenfield steel project in Gadchiroli, strengthening future growth.