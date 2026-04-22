Tata Steel Acquires 26% Stake In TP Adarsh For ₹5.90 Crore

Tata Steel Limited has completed the acquisition of a 26 percent equity stake in TP Adarsh Limited for Rupees 5,90,00,000 through subscription of 59,00,000 equity shares. |

Mumbai: Tata Steel is tightening its strategic link with the renewable energy ecosystem through a targeted equity investment, signaling a deeper alignment with clean energy initiatives.

Completes Equity Acquisition

Tata Steel has formally completed the acquisition of a 26 percent stake in TP Adarsh Limited by subscribing to 59,00,000 equity shares of face value Rs. 10 each. The total consideration for the transaction stands at Rs. 5,90,00,000, marking the culmination of a plan first approved by its board in July 2025.

Strengthens Group Linkage

TP Adarsh Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited, positioning this transaction firmly within the broader Tata Group ecosystem. With the acquisition now complete, TP Adarsh becomes an indirect associate company of Tata Steel, strengthening intra-group collaboration in the renewable energy segment.

Structured Investment Approach

The investment was executed through a Share Subscription and Shareholders’ Agreement signed on April 21, 2026, between Tata Steel, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited, and TP Adarsh. The structure reflects a phased and compliant approach, building on earlier approvals while ensuring alignment with regulatory requirements governing such transactions.

Aligns With Clean Energy Focus

The move highlights Tata Steel’s increasing focus on sustainability-linked investments, particularly in renewable energy infrastructure. By acquiring a stake in a renewable energy subsidiary, the company is positioning itself to benefit from long-term growth in clean energy while strengthening its strategic footprint within the sector.

The transaction underscores Tata Steel’s intent to integrate its operations more closely with renewable energy initiatives, leveraging group synergies to support future growth and sustainability objectives.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company's filing document provided and does not include independent verification or inputs from external sources.